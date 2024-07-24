Nigerian Military Gets First Female Pro Golfer

24 July 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Sgt. Cynthia Maurice of the Nigerian Airforce has made history by becoming the country's first Professional female golfer in the military.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the week-long Professional Examinations which held from July 14 to July 20 took place at HSD Golf Club Bayelsa. The examinations sanctioned by the Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (PGAN) consisted of playing ability tests, written and oral.

Pro Emmanuel Odoh, the Assistant Resident Head Professional, TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club told NAN that Maurice's journey was a testament to her resilience, perseverance, and determination.

Odoh said that her achievement had indeed paved the way for other female golfers in the military and inspired young girls to pursue careers in sports.

He noted that it also highlights the progress made in promoting gender equality and diversity in the Nigerian military.

"Just four years ago, Cynthia took up golf, inspired by the professionals she saw on the course. She set her sights on becoming a pro herself, refusing to settle for amateur status.

"With unwavering dedication, she channelled her mind and body towards her goal, sacrificing tirelessly to hone her skills.

"From a 36-handicap beginner to a professional golfer, Cynthia's transformation is a remarkable achievement. "Today, we celebrate Cynthia's remarkable journey, her perseverance, and her refusal to accept anything less than excellence. Congratulations, Pro Cynthia Maurice," he said.(NAN)

