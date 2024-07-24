Nigeria: Aiyedatiwa Constitutes Ondo Football Agency Board

24 July 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has constituted the board of the State Football Agency (ODSFA), the supervising agency for Sunshine Stars and Sunshine Queens.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Governor's Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Tuesday in Akure.

According to the statement, a former Commissioner for Sports, Bamidele Ologunloluwa, representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, is the new Chairman of the board.

It also announced a former Chairman of Sports Writers' Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in the state, Mr Akintintunde Akinsemola, representing Ondo North Senatorial District, as a full-time board member.

A former coach of Sunshine Queens and Chairman of Odigbo Football Council, Mr Oladimeji Abimbola, was also announced as a full-time member to represent Ondo South Senatorial District.

The statement also announced Mr Tokunbo Akinyelure as a part-time member to represent Ondo State Football Association, Mrs Evelyn Lebi is also a part-time member, representing the Ministry of Sports.

"The governor charged the new board members to bring their wealth of knowledge and experience to bear on improving football administration in Ondo State," the statement said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.