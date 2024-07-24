Nigeria: Lagos Urges Residents to Report Infrastructure Vandalism

24 July 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday called on residents to report any act of suspected vandalism of roads, bridges and other infrastructure in the state.

The state's Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, made the call during a tour of the Odo Iya Alaro Bridge in Kosofe LGA of the state.

"Every time we fix bridges, they vandalise it; people are not taking responsibility for whatever the government has done to make life easy for motorists.

"So, I will like to appeal to residents that if you see something say something. It's all about you it is for you to be able to be comfortable while driving, to get to wherever you are going faster." (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.