Nigeria: Lagos Urges Residents to Report Infrastructure Vandalism

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday called on residents to report any act of suspected vandalism of roads, bridges and other infrastructure in the state.

The state's Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, made the call during a tour of the Odo Iya Alaro Bridge in Kosofe LGA of the state.

"Every time we fix bridges, they vandalise it; people are not taking responsibility for whatever the government has done to make life easy for motorists.

"So, I will like to appeal to residents that if you see something say something. It's all about you it is for you to be able to be comfortable while driving, to get to wherever you are going faster." (NAN)