Nigeria: FCT Council Bans Revenue Collectors From City Centre

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the FCT has banned revenue collectors in charge of street naming/numbering and mobile advertisements from operating within the city centre.

The council also warned those operating haulage and park and pay services from the FCTA Transport Secretariat to stop jumping into cars or dragging keys with drivers.

The council's Chairman, Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, who announced the ban at a press conference, said, "Some of our revenue collectors are overstepping their bounds by collecting revenues on street naming/numbering and mobile advertisements from unsuspecting Nigerians within the city centre. Some of them have chased and collected number plates of vehicles from the presidency, National Assembly, embassies and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). The reports of these dastard acts have caused the council a lot of embarrassment and have given us a bad name."

He said as a responsible government, it was the duty of his administration to redeem the battered council's image in that regard.

He further said, "We hereby resolve as follows: "Henceforth, we advise all revenue collectors in charge of street naming/house numbering and mobile advertisement to kindly desist from the Federal Capital City and concentrate more on the satellite towns and other communities within the council.

"We will henceforth situate our staff in designated and organised centres in places such as the University of Abuja area, Nyanya, and Deidei axes to professionally coordinate the activities and collection of mobile adverts for the council."

The chairman, while calling on residents to report anybody violating the ban to the council or the nearest police station, said anyone caught would be charged in a mobile court.