Nigeria: Insecurity Perpetrated By Well Organized Non-State Actors - - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu declared yesterday that the ravaging insecurity in the country was being perpetrated by a "well-organised " non-state actors.

He said only concerted efforts from law enforcement agencies were required to tackle the menace and called for an end to the inter-agency rivalry among the country's law enforcement agencies.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bossun Tijani, spoke at the commissioning of the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre in Abuja.

His words: "The security situation in the country is a complex blend of threats posed by well-organized non-state actors.

"Addressing it requires a concerted approach by all stakeholders within the security architecture. I, therefore, call for the elimination of inter-agency rivalries and urge law enforcement agencies to embrace a coordinated, collaborative approach.

"In line with our policy objective of reforming the Nigerian Police Force, we are committed to investing further in the Nigeria Police Force through procurement of sufficient arms, weapons, and other critical equipment, as well as recruitment and continuous training to boost the number, quality, and preparedness of our police personnel."

While noting that his administration was determined to combat all of forms of insecurity in the country, Tinubu said Nigeria was currently witnessing a rise in threats posed by cybercriminals.

"This administration remains resolute in the fight against all forms of criminality. As an emerging and rapidly evolving category of offense, cybercrimes are a new frontier in that battle.

"We are witnessing a rise in threats posed by cybercriminals, online financial fraudsters, and cyber terrorists who use the Internet to coordinate and carry out their destabilizing and nefarious activities.

"It is impossible to overstate the size of this challenge. The rapid emergence of technologies, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the advent of 5G technology have all contributed to widening the scope and diversity of cyber-based threats.

"Since 2020, Nigeria has witnessed an unprecedented surge in the use of social media to spread subversive messages and incite violence and arrest.

"The Federal Government has taken several policy decisions, including the review of the national cybercrime strategy to mitigate the multifaceted threats posed by cybercrimes. Our objective is to usher Nigeria into a bright future driven by a prosperous cyberspace and digital economy.

"Prioritizing the security of our cyberspace, this administration is committed to enhancing the social security of Nigerians and tackling the economic and security challenges facing our country while also providing us with a platform to improve our credibility as a safe destination for foreign investment in the digital world," he said.

Tinubu called for collaboration between the centre and the Office of the National Security Adviser to ensure a greater level of scrutiny of online activities.

"I hope that this centre will complement the ONSA in the protection of our critical national infrastructures by enabling a greater level of scrutiny of the online activities of those who seek to cause damage to our national interests.

In his address, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said the centre has achieved a lot of results within the short period of its take off, pointing out that "the centre has proactively engaged in high-profile interventions bordering on cybercrime-related infiltrations and attacks.

The IGP said: "Some of these attacks were carried out on government and non-governmental agencies. Many of the suspects in these cases were arrested and prosecuted, while trial is still ongoing in some of the fresh cases recorded.

"70per cent of the stolen funds and assets have been recovered so far. As we embark on this new chapter in the history of the Nigerian Police Force, I want to emphasize that cyber security is a shared responsibility that requires the cooperation and collaboration of all stakeholders.

"Together, we can build a resilient and secure cyberspace that enables our nation to thrive, innovate, and prosper in the digital age."