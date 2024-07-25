Nigeria: 'Putting People First' Is At the Heart of 2024's International Aids Conference

blog

The 25th International AIDS Conference kicked off in Munich, Germany, on Monday, July 22, 2024, with a resounding call for a global HIV/AIDS response to unite behind a simple principle -- Put People First!. This call suggests that solutions in response to HIV/AIDS elimination should come from the point of view of those most affected, designing HIV/AIDS interventions for individuals especially the most vulnerable.

The International AIDS Conference sits at the unique intersection of science, advocacy, and human rights. Bringing together scientists, policymakers, healthcare professionals, people living with HIV/AIDS, and various communities to engage and chart a path towards ending HIV/AIDS which has been a threat to public health and individual well-being since the 1990s.

Sharon Lewin, the president of International AIDS Society (IAS) and the conference's co-chair, noted that in a world plagued by inequality, putting people first across all aspects of the HIV/AIDS response is a moral imperative and the only viable route to progress.

'Putting people first' in Nigeria.

In Nigeria, an estimated 1.8 million people are living with HIV/AIDS, out of which about 1.63 million are already on lifesaving antiretroviral therapy (ART). Nigeria also has the world's highest burden of children born with HIV/AIDS, therefore, this year's theme is particularly relevant to Nigerians living with HIV/AIDS in the context of rising inequalities, and other issues that have had a significant impact on the HIV/AIDS response.

On Thursday, July 25, the agenda will focus on Nigeria, consisting of conversations around developing sustainable approaches to HIV/AIDS responses in the country with Temitope Ilori, Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), speaking alongside other experts, scientists, the media and lots more.

World leaders have a huge role to play in the response to HIV/AIDS, therefore the conference commenced with a call to world leaders to increase their commitment to ending HIV/AIDS by 2030. This is in alignment with the the Federal Government of Nigeria's restated commitment in May 2024 to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic by expanding its collaboration with local and global development partners and strengthening sub-national mechanisms.

These commitments can prioritise the involvement and empowerment of individuals living with HIV/AIDS, ensuring their voices, experiences, and needs are central to decision-making processes. This would include placing them at the forefront of important discussions and ensuring that their unique perspectives and insights are included to inform policy and programme development. It would also mean addressing the specific challenges that they face in accessing care and support, fostering a more inclusive and responsive approach to HIV/AIDS management and treatment, promoting greater autonomy and self-advocacy among individuals living with HIV/AIDS and developing community-based participatory research

More from the conference

Citing the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) findings, Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS added that despite global targets to reduce new HIV infections to below 370,000 by 2025, the number remains more than three times higher, at 1.3 million new infections in 2023.

The IAS conference has offered a platform to celebrate wins, address pressing questions and maintain momentum amidst challenges. While there is no cure yet, HIV/AIDS is no longer the death sentence, however, it is clear that more progress can be made when the world Puts People First!