Ghana: Minority Mocks Bawumia's Debate Bid - 'Driver's Mate' Not Fit for Mahama

The Minority in Parliament has rejected a proposal for a presidential debate between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama, with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson dismissing Bawumia as a "driver's mate" unqualified to debate an experienced driver like Mahama.

The Minority in Parliament has expressed opposition to the Majority's suggestion that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, and the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, engage in a debate before the December 7 elections.

On Tuesday, July 23, the Majority caucus, through its leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, requested a debate between Dr. Bawumia and Mr. Mahama, asserting that it would provide an opportunity for Ghanaians to assess the parties' economic governance credentials.

But on Wednesday, July 24, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson rejected the proposal, likening Dr. Bawumia to a "driver's mate" who, he implied, was not qualified to debate an experienced driver like John Mahama.

"Mr Speaker, monkeys they say play by sizes. Mr Speaker, how can a driver's mate debate an experienced driver? Mr Speaker in this house the spokesperson for the minority on the issues of finance is Hon. Adongo, the spokesperson for the minority for the issues of the economy is honourable Kwaku Ricketts Hagan and the spokesperson for the budget for the minority is honourable Ampem Darko," Ato Forson said.

Ato Forson further proposed that the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, should first debate the Minority caucus' economic and budget spokespersons before considering a debate with former President Mahama.

"Mr Speaker we all know that the Chairman of the Economic Management team is the Vice President so the Vice President can only debate honourable Adongo. He should debate honourable Adongo or debate honourable Ricketts Hagan before he considers debating former president John Mahama," he added.