Gambia: Court Orders State to Provide Defence With Information and Readable Receipts in Former Land's Ministers Case

A High Court in Banjul, The Gambian capital, has ordered the State to provide the defence in the case of former Lands Minister Abba Sanyang, with the information of the case and readable receipts.

The State has charged former Lands Minister Sheriff Abba Sanyang (Former Minister) and Pa Modou Jobe with various counts of Disobedience of Statutory Duty, Economic crimes, Theft, Forgery and Uttering false document.

When the case was called on Tuesday, E.R. Dougan, S.L. Jobarteh and R. Jallow announced their appearance for the state while Lawyer Kebba Sanyang and B. Keita announced their representation for the first accused person and Borry S. Touray appeared for the second accused.

Lawyer Bory S. Touray informed the court that he wasn't served with the process and he's ready to be served in court. While Lawyer Kebba Sanyang informed the court they were served with the amended information, but they were not served with all the documents especially the statement of the accused.

Lawyer Sanyang further informed the court as per the order of the court on19th July 2024, they were to be served with the receipts. He said the receipts they were provided with are not readable copies.

In reply to lawyer Bory Touray's comment, the state said they have sent the process to his office and they need to confirm the service first.

The presiding Judge, Justice S. Aryee, indicated to the state that she's not happy with them because this is the third time service couldn't be effected. She ordered the state to provide readable receipts to the defendants.

The case is adjourned to 24th October for a hearing