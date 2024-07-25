Monrovia — At least one person died instantly, while a tricycle (Keh-keh) rider and three others sustained serious injuries when the official motorcade of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai was involved in a fatal road accident early Wednesday morning, July 24, 2024, along the Robertsfield Highway in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Presidential Press Secretary Kula Fofana confirmed the accident and one death, but Reports indicate one of the three injured victims taken to the ELWA Hospital in the same vicinity subsequently succumbed to death.

The sad incident occurred when one of the Presidential motorcade's vehicles with plate number EPS#65 colluded with a moving tricycle (Keke), leading to the instant death of the rider, while three passengers onboard sustained severe injuries and were admitted to hospital.

A further report says President Boakai's official motorcade was not directly involved in the accident, and the President is said to have been saved.

The accident occurred along the Robert International Airport highway, where President Boakai was scheduled to dedicate a newly constructed annex of "Love A Child Orphanage" constructed by the First Lady of the Republic of Liberia, Madam Katuma Yata Boakai.

Eyewitnesses told the NEW DAWN that the Presidential motorcade was excessively speeding when the tricycle rider tried to cross off his mainline.

The report says the tricycle was damaged beyond repair, creating a catastrophic scene that prompted an urgent response from emergency service providers, who arrived swiftly to take injured individuals to the hospital.

President Boakai, who was traveling in one of the motorcade vehicles, emerged unscathed. Later, in a statement, the President extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

President Boakai assured the nation that the government would provide comprehensive support to those affected by the tragedy.

"We stand together in this time of grief and will do everything in our power to support the families and ensure justice is served," the official statement from the President reads.

Preliminary reports indicate that high speed and possible mechanical failure may have played key role in the accident.

Investigators are also examining road conditions and other contributing factors to determine the exact sequence of events.

The accident has ignited a nationwide discussion about road safety and protocols surrounding presidential motorcades.

Meanwhile, President Boakai has called for calm, as there will be an immediate investigation into the matter.

The President reiterates the government's commitment to addressing the situation and implementing measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. "We must learn from this tragedy and take decisive action to ensure it is not repeated," he emphasizes.