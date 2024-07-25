Liberia: Big Step to Resolve Mysterious Deaths

Monrovia — Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), a prominent civil society organization in Liberia, has praised the Liberia National Police (LNP) for reopening the investigation into the former director of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Mr. Emmanuel Barthan Nyeswa.

STAND believes that the LNP's decision to reopen the investigation into the unresolved death of Mr. Nyeswa is commendable and will foster a climate of justice in Liberia, strengthen the rule of law, and provide closure for his family.

On Tuesday, July 23, 2024, police authorities in Monrovia announced that they had reopened investigations into circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Nyeswa, nearly four years after the top audit official's brutal death at home.

Former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah, former National Port Authority boss Bill Tweaheay, now River Cess Senator, former Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, and others have been summoned by police in the case.

Three other auditors--Albert Peters and Giftee Lama, all from the Liberia Revenue Authority, and Mr. George Fanbutu, an external auditor--predeceased Mr. Nyeswa a little over a week before his death in October 2020.

Liberians were still grieving the deaths of the three auditors when the nation was hit by the tragic death news of Mr. Nyeswa at his residence.

These deaths occurred at a time when there were mounting public pressures against the erstwhile Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)-led government of former President George Manneh Weah over alleged public corruption.

Following Nyeswa's death, there were reports that he had been at an entertainment center in Congo Town with friends that night before returning home and died later.

The past regime led by the CDC did not bring any criminal charges against any suspect following the deaths of the auditors, but the new administration has now reopened the case.

This significant step, STAND avers, underscores the undeniable fact that true democracy and the rule of law cannot thrive in the absence of accountability and justice.

Considering these facts, STAND emphasized that the police's decision to reopen the Nyeswa murder case must remain resolute, following the trail of evidence without hesitation.

"Additionally, STAND urges the Liberia National Police to broaden the investigation to include all unsolved murders up to now, such as the mysterious deaths of auditors, security officers, and instances of electoral violence," STAND said in a press release.

It called for an investigation into the unresolved deaths of Albert Peters, Gifty Lama, George B. Fahnbutu, Executive Protection Service (EPS) Agent Melvin Earley, Armed Forces of Liberia Sgt. Bobby Manneh, and Police Officer Amanda Nebo.

STAND acknowledged that the LNP had identified several individuals, including high-level officials from the previous government, as "persons of interest" in the investigation into Mr. Nyensuah's alleged murder.

At the same time, STAND has urged the police to follow the evidence impartially, regardless of where it leads, while ensuring that the fundamental rights of every accused are protected.

"It is on this basis that STAND cautions the LNP to conduct the investigation within the boundaries of the law, remaining vigilant to avoid partisan biases or errors that could undermine justice and create gaps in the system, allowing perpetrators to evade prosecution," it noted.

STAND reiterated that while this action by the Liberia National Police is long overdue, it is a step in the right direction expected of any civilized nation and responsible government.

"Ensuring justice, upholding the rule of law, holding perpetrators accountable, and providing closure to families facing suspicious deaths are fundamental responsibilities that no government can indefinitely ignore or "sweep under the carpet," the release said.

Reminding the Boakai administration of its moral obligation to uphold its promises, STADN encouraged the President to ensure that justice prevails, particularly for victims of injustice and families who have lost loved ones.

"In this context, STAND questions how Ms. Queen Johnson, once identified by the Liberia National Police as a "person of interest" in the investigation of Joshua Solomon's mobbing death, is now a government employee and seemingly free from prosecution!"

As STAND awaits answers, it hopes that Madam Johnson will either be brought before the court to face charges of murder or be released only by a competent judicial authority.