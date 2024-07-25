Ghana: Atta Mills Memorial Heritage Commemorates 12th Anniversary of Former President Mills' Passing

A solemn wreath laying ceremony was yesterday held at the graveside of the late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills at the Asomdwe Park at Osu in Accra as part of activities to mark the 12th anniversary of his passing.

It was organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the passing of the late President.

The NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, his running mate Professor Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, NDC National Executives, the Atta Mills family, party sympathisers and members, and Members of Parliament.

The NDC flagbearer in address paid tribute to the late President's legacy and contrasted it with current leadership in the country.

"Prof., as we all popularly call him, no doubt, is a special foil to the kind of leadership Ghanaians have had to grapple with over the last seven and a half years. He is the exact antithesis of what we've been going through today," he said.

"It hurts deeply that we have to make reference to our dear former President in the past tense, especially at this time when his vision, direction, and values, which he had in abundance and which Ghana so desperately needs, are in such short supply in our country today," Mr Mahama said.

Reflecting on Prof. Mills' fiscal responsibility, he noted, "He carefully managed our nation's resources and implemented fiscal policies that aimed at economic stability. And being a responsible leader, he was cautious about excessive borrowing and focused on sustainable development, ensuring that projects were completed efficiently and within budget."

Mr Aseidu Nketia in his tribute to the late Professor Atta Mills, emphasised his legacy as a man of peace and unity.

"We can only remind ourselves of what the legacy of the late Professor Atta Mills is. Let us remember Professor Mills as a man of peace and unity," he added.

He mentioned that it is rather unfortunate that after his death, some pretenders would do all manner of things to tarnish his image, things the late former President never stood for.

The Superintendent Minister for Tema Manhean Circuit of the Methodist Church, Ghana, Very Rev. Amos Justice Pobee, in his sermon at the memorial service emphasised that Prof. Mills' legacy of hard work and good deeds will never be forgotten.

"Even as he's dead, we still remember the good deeds that he did. And these good deeds that he did will never be erased in the minds of Ghanaians and people outside this nation of ours," he said, adding that Prof. Mills was lauded for his selflessness and his calm, forgiving nature in the face of adversity.

The Superintendent Minister encouraged attendees to strive for lives of purpose and positive impact, much like Prof. Mills. "Would you be remembered for good deeds? Would you be remembered for the things that you have done for your society?" he asked.

The former leader of the country served as President of Ghana from January 7, 2009, until his passing on July 24, 2012.