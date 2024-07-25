Liberia: Pres. Boakai Dedicates New Fingerprint Laboratory Equipment At the Lnp

25 July 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Mark Neywon Mengonfia

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Tuesday dedicated a new Fingerprint Laboratory equipment and also launched a new website at the Headquarters of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

The Fingerprint Laboratory equipment was donated by the Chinese Government to support the LNP in criminal investigation.

President Joseph Boakai thanked the Chinese Government for the equipment and pledged his support to the administration of the Liberia National Police.

President Boakai urged the Leadership of the Liberia National Police to put in place mechanisms for the maintenance of the donated equipment.

In a brief remark, Inspector General of Police, Gregory O. W. Coleman lauded the Chinese Government for their technical support at enhancing the workings of the LNP.

IGP Coleman also thanked the International Development Law Organization IDLO for assisting in the creation and launch of a new website for the Liberia National Police.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador Yin Chengwu, has pledged his Government's support in providing additional technical assistance to the Liberia National Police.

