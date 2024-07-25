The Uganda Police have dismissed reports as untrue that some of the anti-corruption protests were subjected to sodomy while in police cells.

The police were responding to claims made by activist and cartoonist, Jim Spire Ssentongo, who, through his X post claimed that some of the released protesters had complained of being sodomized and beaten up by officers.

"Some of the released boys say that they were subjected to anal rape ('sodomised') by police officers while in custody. Another NUP young man raised the same complaint upon release recently, on top of his teeth also being knocked out," Spire posted.

However, the police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke has deemed the claims as false and unfounded.

The police spokesperson said such claims are part of the ongoing propaganda he said are aimed at tarnishing the institution's name.

"Your accusations against the Uganda Police Force (UPF) are unfounded and appear to be part of an ongoing propaganda campaign against the institution. The police are very conscious of the rights of suspects and take their responsibilities seriously," Rusoke said.

"We implore you to desist from spreading false narratives and misleading propaganda that only serves to tarnish the reputation of the police force." he added.

The police, instead urged those spreading such claims to work constructively with it to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of all citizens.

"The police are committed to maintaining high standards of integrity and professionalism in service of the Ugandan people. Unfounded attacks only undermine this important work,"

Dozens of Ugandans have in the past days been arrested for participating in anti-corruption protests which the police deemed illegal.

On Wednesday, over 50 protesters were remanded for their participation in the protests.