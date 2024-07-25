Uganda: Museveni Hails Security for Foiling Protests

Nile Post
Soldiers took charge of affairs in most parts of the capital Kampala on Tuesday.
25 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

President Museveni has hailed the security forces for foiling the anti-corruption protests which kicked off on Tuesday.

This week, several youth and some Ugandans took to the streets on to demonstrate against "escalating" corruption and abuse of office in the country.

In his X (formerly Twitter) lengthy post, Museveni not only has he applauded the security forces for foiling the demos, but also thanked citizens who avoided taking part in the protests.

"I want to congratulate the Armed Forces and the Security Forces and the Wanainchi, for foiling or not participating in the bad demonstration that was planned for Tuesday," Museveni said on Thursday.

Museveni said the protests were orchestrated by foreign elements, further reminding those that participated in the them that Uganda is not a neo-colony and cannot allow such schemes.

"That demonstration, had two bad elements. Element no.1, was funding from foreign sources that are always meddling in the internal affairs of Africa for the last 600 years -- slave trade, colonialism, neo-colonialism, genocide, economic exploitation, etc.."

"All those involved, should know that Uganda is not a neo-colony where those shallow schemes can be deployed," he added.

Since the protests broke out on Tuesday, several have been arrested for what police say is involvement in illegal gatherings

The arrests have been condemned by human rights groups and the legal fraternity.

Last week, Police said they would not allow such protests in the city, citing potential disruptions to public order.

Museveni, also, in his nation address on Saturday had warned Ugandans against participating in the protests, on grounds that they would sabotage business and security in the Kampala central district.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.