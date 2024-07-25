Uganda: Museveni Hails Security for Foiling Protests

Soldiers took charge of affairs in most parts of the capital Kampala on Tuesday.

President Museveni has hailed the security forces for foiling the anti-corruption protests which kicked off on Tuesday.

This week, several youth and some Ugandans took to the streets on to demonstrate against "escalating" corruption and abuse of office in the country.

In his X (formerly Twitter) lengthy post, Museveni not only has he applauded the security forces for foiling the demos, but also thanked citizens who avoided taking part in the protests.

"I want to congratulate the Armed Forces and the Security Forces and the Wanainchi, for foiling or not participating in the bad demonstration that was planned for Tuesday," Museveni said on Thursday.

Museveni said the protests were orchestrated by foreign elements, further reminding those that participated in the them that Uganda is not a neo-colony and cannot allow such schemes.

"That demonstration, had two bad elements. Element no.1, was funding from foreign sources that are always meddling in the internal affairs of Africa for the last 600 years -- slave trade, colonialism, neo-colonialism, genocide, economic exploitation, etc.."

"All those involved, should know that Uganda is not a neo-colony where those shallow schemes can be deployed," he added.

Since the protests broke out on Tuesday, several have been arrested for what police say is involvement in illegal gatherings

The arrests have been condemned by human rights groups and the legal fraternity.

Last week, Police said they would not allow such protests in the city, citing potential disruptions to public order.

Museveni, also, in his nation address on Saturday had warned Ugandans against participating in the protests, on grounds that they would sabotage business and security in the Kampala central district.