Nigeria: 4 Remanded for Shooting 3 Police Officers in Kwara

Four men, Yusuf Olamilekan, Abdulazeez Soliu, Shaeed Orilowo and Babatunde Sikiru, have been remanded over allegedly shooting three police officers, Inspectors Alimi Yunusa, Isaac Olufemi and Benson Eruvebeka, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The police said the incident occurred when the suspects and one Saka Shuaib, now hospitalised; Mogaji Garba and Emir Magaji (at large) opened fire on the officers, a court bailiff and a civil defence officer while enforcing a court judgement in the Oloje/Ogidi area of Ilorin.

The police First Information Report (FIR) reads in part: "They suddenly attacked the team and opened fire on the police officers who came to rescue the workers, injuring them in the process.

"One camouflage police uniform was recovered in the house of Mogaji Garba, now at large. Investigation revealed that the suspects and others at large are the criminal elements terrorising the innocent people of Ogidi/Oloje axis and its environs."

The prosecutor, Inspector Nasir Yusuf, urged the court to remand the suspects, while Barr Toyin Onaolapo countered his prayer, urging the court to release them on bail.

The Magistrate, Mohammed Ibrahim, remanded the suspects in prison and adjourned the case to July 25.