Nigeria: N6.5m Up for Grabs in Gov Diri National Scrabble Classic

Organisers of the 4th edition of Governor Douye Diri National Scrabble Championship have disclosed that the total prize money will be N6.5 million with the Most Valuable Player in the Masters category taking home N750,000 star prize and a trophy.

The three-day classic, which usually attracts national and international scrabble players, is slated for August 23-25 at the Chief Dappa Biriye Conference Centre of the Golden Tulip Hotel at Onopa, Yenagoa.

Chairman of the Bayelsa State Scrabble Association (BYSA), Mr. Daniel Alabrah, confirmed the new dates after consultations with the Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF).

He said the championship was earlier scheduled for July 27 and 28 but had to be shifted due to logistics reasons.

Alabrah said preparations were on to deliver a hitch-free tournament and one of the best since it began in 2021.

He said this year's edition will feature five categories, which are the masters, intermediate, veterans, opens and secondary school students that are based in Bayelsa State.

"The Governor Diri Scrabble Classic has become the biggest tournament on the NSF calendar and attracts our country's top players that are dominating the local, African and international circuit.

"This season four promises to be bigger as the prize money has been raised to N6.5 million for the top four categories. Winner of the masters will take home the star prize of N750,000 and a giant trophy. This prize was N500,000 in the previous three editions," he said.

Alabrah also commended Governor Diri's passion for all-round sports development, which has seen Bayelsa become a sporting hub in the South-South and indeed the whole country.