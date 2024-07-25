Nigeria: Kenya's Gen-Z Protest and Nigeria's Proposed Days of Rage

opinion

As I watched the events unfold in Kenya, I couldn't help but feel a mix of emotions - admiration for the determination of the Gen-Z protesters, concern for the violence that ensued, and a sense of déjà vu. The protests, sparked by a controversial finance bill, brought to the forefront the frustrations of a young population feeling neglected by its leaders.

The protests were triggered by the Ruto-led government's introduction of a finance bill that proposed, among other things, a 16 per cent sales tax on bread and a 25 per cent duty on cooking oil. In addition, there was a planned increase in the tax on financial transactions and a new annual tax on vehicle ownership, amounting to 2.5 per cent of the vehicle's value. These measures sparked immediate outrage, but the anger had been accumulating for years due to unresolved national issues such as population growth, land degradation, corruption, and the dominance of politics over economics.

Eighty per cent of Kenya's population is under 35 years old, creating an urgent need for the government to adopt innovative approaches to create economic opportunities. The proposed finance bill was the last straw. Reports of businesses closing in Kenya due to high taxes, leading to job losses, further fueled the anger. With high expectations based on their education levels, the Gen Z saw their employment opportunities dwindling.

In Nigeria, there have been calls for sympathisers of the #EndSARS protest to replicate Kenya's Gen Z protests. My respected egbon, Omoyele Sowore, tagged the proposed protest, DAYS of Rage. While it's important to recognise the power of youth as agents of political change, we must also be mindful of what we advocate for. Indeed, youths are the driving force behind political and industrial change, the intellectual backbone of the digital world, and the fulcrum of any civilisation. However, context is crucial.

Like Kenya, Nigeria is a former British colony practicing multiparty democracy and is ethnically diverse, with three dominant ethnic groups. Both countries have a young population, with 75 per cent of Kenyans being under 35. Kenya's ethnic composition includes the Kikuyu (17.13 per cent), Luhya (14.35 per cent), Kalenjin (13.37 per cent), Luo (10.65 per cent), and Kamba (9.81 per cent). President William Ruto is Kalenjin. This ethnic consciousness mirrors Nigeria's own complex social fabric.

Instead of reactionary protests, African youths must plan ahead, while fostering political leaders with clear agendas and strong values within established parties. Protests should be well-planned, with thorough negotiations and lobbying before taking to the streets. Protesters must be educated about the rationale behind their actions, properly equipped, and taught precautionary measures to avoid violent clashes with security forces.

I must applaud the Kenyan youths for their resilience and solidarity, standing firm despite the President's promises and ensuring the finance bill was reversed. However, it is essential for activists and young Africans to pause and reflect on the gains, consequences, and outcomes of mobilising and protesting. How can we, as youths, protest without shedding blood and sacrificing the lives of many?

History offers us valuable lessons, as we have seen time and time again, while unbridled passion and anger can lead to devastating consequences. In the late 18th century, France overthrew its monarchy after bread riots. This led to a period of bloodshed, culminating in Napoleon Bonaparte's dictatorship and military campaigns that cost over 3.5 million lives. In 2014, Ukrainians fought to overthrow the pro-Russia administration of President Viktor Yanukovych. However, internal discord allowed Russia to annex Crimea and advance into Eastern Ukraine, eventually leading to a full-scale invasion, whilst citing security and cultural concerns. Ukraine is yet to recover till date.

The Arab Spring of 2010, which began in Tunisia, saw youths revolting against corruption, economic hardship, and dictatorship. While a few governments were overthrown, the aftermath included the rise of worse dictatorships, ongoing civil wars, disruptions by groups like ISIL, and forced migration. These revolts mirrored Europe's Revolutions of 1848 and the Prague Spring of 1968, both of which ended in tragedy and turmoil.

From these examples, we learn that unchecked demands and unplanned revolutions often lead to unintended and tragic consequences. Instead of reactionary protests, African youths must plan ahead, while fostering political leaders with clear agendas and strong values within established parties. Protests should be well-planned, with thorough negotiations and lobbying before taking to the streets. Protesters must be educated about the rationale behind their actions, properly equipped, and taught precautionary measures to avoid violent clashes with security forces.

A prosperous Africa cannot be achieved without the input of all age groups. Every Nigerian, regardless of age, holds immense value. The wisdom and experience of the older generation should never be overshadowed by the vigour of youth. By infusing political processes with youthful energy and well-defined goals, and by ensuring every protest is strategically planned and executed, we can achieve lasting and meaningful change.

To prevent the chaos witnessed during the #EndSARS and Kenyan protests, where movements were hijacked by hoodlums, leading to destruction, every protester must be identified using digital means. Unregistered individuals should be closely monitored by protest leaders to ensure the movement remains peaceful and focused. In addition, engaging with the media to ensure the accurate coverage of the protests is crucial. Misrepresentation can lead to a loss of public support and justify harsh crackdowns by authorities. Having a media team to manage press releases and interact with journalists can help to control the narrative.

Moreover, every protest must prioritise the health and safety of its participants. Providing first aid, hydration, and rest areas, as well as having medics on standby, can prevent fatalities and serious injuries. Legal preparedness is also essential. Protesters should know their rights and have legal support ready. This includes understanding the laws regarding protests, and ensuring that all detentions or arrests are documented and followed up.

It is also critical to sustain engagement beyond the protests. Protests should not be seen as one-off events but as part of a sustained effort for change. Continuous engagement with political processes, supporting like-minded candidates, and advocating for policy changes, can bring long-term benefits. Building broad-based support within the community is vital. Engaging various community groups, including religious leaders, civil society organisations, and local businesses, provides a stronger foundation for the protest and protects against backlash.

The future of Africa lies in proactive, constructive engagement. We can improve our nations without undermining the efforts of our fathers, elders, and the labour of our heroes past. A prosperous Africa cannot be achieved without the input of all age groups. Every Nigerian, regardless of age, holds immense value. The wisdom and experience of the older generation should never be overshadowed by the vigour of youth. By infusing political processes with youthful energy and well-defined goals, and by ensuring every protest is strategically planned and executed, we can achieve lasting and meaningful change.

God Bless Africa.

Titilope Anifowoshe writes from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nigeria. Email: Titilopeanny@gmail.com