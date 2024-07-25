Nigeria Vs Brazil Preview - Super Falcons Eye Historic Win in Bordeaux

With a good balance of experience and talent, Randy Waldrum's team looks poised to make a statement.

The Super Falcons, Nigeria's national women's team, are set to make their long-awaited Olympic return on Thursday, facing off against Brazil's women's national team at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux.

The highly anticipated matchup kicks off at 6 p.m. local time.

Historic Encounter

Aside from the three points and prestige at stake, this encounter comes with a rich history, as Nigeria and Brazil have previously clashed at the Olympics in the men's category in 1996.

While it was Nigeria that prevailed in the clash in Atlanta, the Falcons have not been lucky against the South American giants in the previous meetings.

The Nigerian Ladies will be seeking their first-ever win over Brazil, having fallen short in their previous two meetings at the 1999 World Cup and 2008 Olympics.

Despite the odds, the Super Falcons are riding a wave of motivation as they return to the Olympic stage for the first time in 16 years.

Many hope the Falcons can capitalise on this momentum and make a statement against their Brazilian opponents.

Strong squad selection

Randy Waldrum's Super Falcons squad looks promising for the Olympics, with the full 18 players at his disposal, including 16 familiar faces.

The only newcomer, Chinonyerem Macleans, joins a talented squad that boasts standout performances from key players such as goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, captain Rasheedat Ajibade, and Jennifer Echegini.

Recent Form

Nigeria has only lost once (against Canada in a test match) since their slim defeat to England at the Women's World Cup in 2023, winning four and drawing two of their last six games.

Since their last World Cup defeat, Brazil has boasted an impressive record, suffering only four losses in various tournaments.

Their recent double friendly against Jamaica ended in a resounding 4-0 victory, showcasing their dominance.

However, Thursday's match against the Falcons may not be a straightforward win for Brazil.

The Nigerians, eager to prove themselves, might not be easily intimidated by the Brazilians' impressive record.

Prediction

While all odds favour the Brazilian ladies, the Super Falcons look poised to make a statement.

Nigeria 1-1 Brazil

Possible line-up

Waldrum is a very predictable coach, and over the years at the helm of the Super Falcons, his regular players have been obvious.

Chiamaka Nnadozie leads from in-bewteen the goalpost

Defenders; Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Oluwatosin Demehin, and Chidinma Okeke.

Midfielders; Tony Payne, Deborah Abiodun and Christy Ucheibe

Forward: Rasheedat Ajibade, Uchenna Kanu and Assisat Oshoala