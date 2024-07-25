Liberia: Rape Court Sentences Two Men for Gang Rape

Criminal Court "E" Judge Serena F. Garlawolu has found Diamond G. Doe and Luke Pole guilty of gang rape, sentencing them to fifteen and twelve years in prison, respectively, as a deterrent to future lawbreakers.

On July 8, 2024, the court ruled the two defendants guilty of gang rape according to the New Penal Code of Liberia and postponed their sentencing.

The court requested the Probation Division of the Ministry of Justice to conduct a presentence investigation in the communities where Diamond G. Doe and Luke Pole resided prior to committing the offense. The findings were submitted to the court on July 18, 2024.

For the benefit of the litigants, the court ordered the Clerk to read the presentence reports in open court on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. After the Clerk read the reports, the court entered its final judgment.

"In view of the facts and circumstances, having adjudged defendants Diamond G. Doe and Luke Pole guilty of gang rape, hereby sentences Defendants Diamond G. Doe to fifteen years and Luke Pole to twelve years' imprisonment, respectively, as deterrence for would-be lawbreakers," stated Resident Circuit Judge Serena F. Garlawolu.

Judge Garlawolu noted that those who forsake the law praise the wicked, but those who keep the law understand justice. She added, "Let us be our neighbors' keepers to maintain peace and dignity for all, whether poor or rich. The system must not relent in fighting against crimes."

Judge Garlawolu remanded Diamond G. Doe and Luke Pole to the Monrovia Central Prison or any other prison facility within the country to serve their sentences.

Following the sentencing, one of the counsels for the defendants announced an appeal to the Honorable Supreme Court for its October 2024 term. The court granted the appeal as a matter of law.