Gambia: TMT FC Hold Award Ceremony, Fun Day Outing

TMT Female Football Club over the weekend held award ceremony and fun day outing for its players and officials at the Sunset Hotel.

The award ceremony and fun day outing was aimed at recognising the tremendous achievements registered by the players and officials during the 2023-2024 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's League Division One.

President of TMT FC, Omar Saidykhan, stated that the award ceremony and fun day was organised to recognize the brilliant performance of all the players and officials during the 2023-2024 Women's League Division League campaign.

He further stated that the award ceremony and fun day outing serves as a motivation to all the players and technical staff.

Saidykhan commended the team for the wonderful display during League season and urged the players to be united.

Saidykhan noted that the aim and objective of TMT FC is to develop sports in the country.

"For the first time to build a team couple of weeks and compete in the league and finished third-place is amazing. We have nothing but sports. I am a mere person like any other person," Saidykhan said.

Head coach of the team, Muhammed Sanyang, thanked the president of the club for his foresight in helping players realise their dreams.

Team captain, Kaddijatou Jallow, applauded team president for the support rendered to the team during the league campaign.

