Gambia, Azerbaijan Sign MOU in Youth and Sports Development

25 July 2024
The Point (Banjul)

In a significant move to enhance youth and sports development, The Gambia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The signing ceremony took place in Paris, France, where Honourable Minister for Youth and Sports Bakary Y. Badjie is currently attending the 11th Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting and preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Accompanied by Permanent Secretary Ndey Marie Njie and Acting Executive Director of the National Sports Council (NSC), Mahmoud Lamin Jawla, Minister Badjie inked the agreement with his Azerbaijani counterpart.

The MOU is set to strengthen bilateral relationships between The Gambia and Azerbaijan, focusing on key areas such as sports and youth development.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has emphasized the potential benefits of this partnership, which aims to leverage shared expertise and resources to promote sports and youth initiatives in both nations.

This collaboration is expected to foster talent development, enhance sports infrastructure, and create new opportunities for young people in The Gambia and Azerbaijan.

As Minister Badjie continues his engagements in Paris, the MOU marks a pivotal step in The Gambia's commitment to international cooperation in sports and youth development, reflecting the nation's dedication to nurturing its young athletes and fostering global partnerships.

Source: Ministry of Youths and Sports

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.