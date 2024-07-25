Gambia, Azerbaijan Sign MOU in Youth and Sports Development

In a significant move to enhance youth and sports development, The Gambia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The signing ceremony took place in Paris, France, where Honourable Minister for Youth and Sports Bakary Y. Badjie is currently attending the 11th Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting and preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Accompanied by Permanent Secretary Ndey Marie Njie and Acting Executive Director of the National Sports Council (NSC), Mahmoud Lamin Jawla, Minister Badjie inked the agreement with his Azerbaijani counterpart.

The MOU is set to strengthen bilateral relationships between The Gambia and Azerbaijan, focusing on key areas such as sports and youth development.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has emphasized the potential benefits of this partnership, which aims to leverage shared expertise and resources to promote sports and youth initiatives in both nations.

This collaboration is expected to foster talent development, enhance sports infrastructure, and create new opportunities for young people in The Gambia and Azerbaijan.

As Minister Badjie continues his engagements in Paris, the MOU marks a pivotal step in The Gambia's commitment to international cooperation in sports and youth development, reflecting the nation's dedication to nurturing its young athletes and fostering global partnerships.

Source: Ministry of Youths and Sports