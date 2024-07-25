Nigeria: YouTube to Celebrate Burna Boy's 5 Years of African Giant July 26

The global resonance of African music continues to captivate audiences worldwide, with its vibrant rhythms and unique fusion of genres. Among the artists leading this movement is the Grammy Award-winning artist, Burna Boy.

On the 26th of July, 2024, YouTube will livestream an exclusive YouTube Music Nights presents Burna Boy. This special event will commemorate the 5th anniversary of his critically acclaimed album, African Giant.

The YouTube Music Nights program places global superstar artists on intimate stages, creating an electrifying, money-can't-buy experience and live video content that celebrates the unique connection between artists and their fans.

YouTube is about storytelling, a platform where fans don't just discover songs; they forge deep connections with artists. Through a blend of Performance Video, Live Stream, and Shorts content, Music Nights empowers artists to showcase their craft, stripped back and up close.

On July 26, 2024, Burna Boy, who boasts 5 million subscribers on YouTube, will grace the stage in an intimate setting as part of YouTube Music Nights. This exclusive event will see Burna Boy celebrate hits from his critically acclaimed album, "African Giant," marking its 5th anniversary.

Burna Boy expressed his excitement about the event: "Celebrating the 5-year anniversary of 'African Giant' with a special performance in London, supported by YouTube Music, has been an incredible experience. This album holds a special place in my heart as it represents a pivotal moment in my career and a powerful statement of African pride. Performing these songs for my fans, who have supported me every step of the way, is a reminder of the journey we've shared and the cultural impact we've made together.

I'm grateful to YouTube Music for helping us create this memorable event and to all my fans for their unwavering support. Here's to many more years of making music that resonates and inspires."

"We are thrilled to present Burna Boy on YouTube Music Nights, celebrating the 5th anniversary of his groundbreaking album, African Giant," said Addy Awofisayo, Head of Music at YouTube in Africa. "This event exemplifies YouTube's commitment to showcasing the best of global music and connecting artists with fans in unique and meaningful ways. Burna Boy's artistry and impact are undeniable, and we can't wait for the world to experience this special performance."

The content will be livestreamed exclusively on Burna Boy's YouTube channel.allowing fans worldwide to join the celebration.

With his fusion of dancehall, reggae, Afrobeat, and pop, Burna Boy is one of Africa's most celebrated stars. He released his full-length debut, "L.I.F.E," in 2013 and followed this with two more albums over the next five years, collaborating with artists like J Hus, Fall Out Boy, and Lily Allen. His album "Outside" won the Nigeria Entertainment Award for Album of the Year.

In 2019, "African Giant" marked his international breakthrough, earning a nomination for Best World Music Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards. His follow-up album, "Twice as Tall" (2020), reached #54 on the Billboard 200 and #11 in the UK Album Chart, winning the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album. Burna Boy continued his winning streak with "Love, Damini" (2022) and earned his first #1 in the UK with his latest album, "I Told Them..." in 2023. He has also made history by becoming the first Nigerian artist to sell out the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

Seeing this global superstar perform in an intimate 400-capacity venue will be an unforgettable experience. Fans worldwide can catch the livestream of this performance on his YouTube channel, featuring special renditions of his hits from the album