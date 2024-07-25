West Africa: Nigeria Explores Green Tech, Partners Chinese Engineering Giant

In a significant move towards advancing its climate action goals, Nigeria is exploring a potential partnership with Chinese engineering powerhouse Sinoma International Engineering Company.

On Tuesday, Nigeria's Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, Ajuri Ngelale, met with Sinoma's top executives at their Beijing headquarters to discuss collaboration on green technologies.

The high-level meeting, attended by Sinoma's Board Chairman Yin Zhisong and President Zhu Bing, focused on leveraging Sinoma's expertise in eco-friendly industrial practices.

Of particular interest were Sinoma's advancements in decarbonizing mining operations and automating manufacturing processes for critical green technologies.

Ngelale expressed admiration for Sinoma's innovations in carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) and wind blade production.

He emphasised Nigeria's ambition to localise these technologies, stating that the country is "moving swiftly to localise (assembly to end-to-end)" production of these crucial components in the fight against climate change.

The envoy described the meeting as "very productive and consequential," suggesting that this could be the beginning of a significant technological partnership between Nigeria and the Chinese firm.

The collaboration could potentially accelerate Nigeria's transition to greener industries and bolster its climate action efforts.