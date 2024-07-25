West Africa: Niger Govt to Build 100 Primary Healthcare Centres

24 July 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abu Nmodu

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has performed the groundbreaking for the construction of 100 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) across the State.

The governor who performed the function at the Senator Idris Kuta Primary Healthcare Centre, Minna, explained the contribution of the level two primary healthcare centres.

He said they were in line with the New Niger Agenda of his administration, which is aimed at reducing the hardship of the common man while seeking healthcare services.

Bago said the centres would be completed in two years, adding that 20 of the proposed facilities would be completed in the next 10 week to demonstrate his commitment to the wellbeing of the residents.

He said staff quarters and ambulances would be provided in the PHCs and pledged that his administration would provide N200 million as counterpart funds to provide Social Security and Health Insurance for 30,000 Nigerlites.

Bago said to encourage Nigerlites who are studying in various tertiary institutions, medical students will receive N150,000, law, engineering and sciences students will get N100,000 each while those studying social sciences and other courses will get N50,000.

The governor enjoined the people to be patient and show understanding with both the federal and state governments as they have good plans for them.

He also urged the people to be vigilant and directed the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy to provide renewable sources of power to all the PHCs.

