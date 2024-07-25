Nigeria: Customs Revenue At Lagos Airport Rises By 107.5 Percent in 6 Months

The Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, on Tuesday, said its revenue rose by 107.5 per cent between January to June, 2024.

Speaking during the mid- year press conference in Lagos, the Customs Area Controller, Compt. Micheal Awe, said the command's revenue rose from N38.7 billion to N80.35 billion within six months.

According to Compt. Awe, the command also facilitated export valued at N266.6 million in the first half of the year.

He stated that the command recorded a progressive difference of N41.64 billion in the month under review.

"Since my assumption of office as CAC, I have continued to bring up strategies in line with World Customs best practices that have aided the ease of doing business, trade facilitation, reduction of cargo clearance time and increase in revenue generation.

"The Command from January to June, 2024 was able to collect a total duty of N80.35 billion on Customs duty and other charges. In comparison to the revenue collected during the same period in 2023, the revenue stood at N38.7 billion which clearly shows a progressive difference of N41.64 billion depicting 107.5 per cent increase."

"The Command also recorded export of goods with Export Value worth N266.6 million from the country from January to June, 2024 with an FOB value of $204,597."

The controller further reiterated the Command's commitment to sustain and improve upon revenue generated in the second half of 2024.

He also sought the continuous cooperation of all stakeholders and assured them of the Command's commitment to promoting ease of doing business and trade facilitation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Travel Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In the area of stakeholder's engagement, the Command has maintained its open-door policy and resolved a lot of issues of common interest with concerned stakeholders. At this juncture, let me reiterate my call to our esteemed partners in the clearance value chain to always brace up to the emerging challenges as we work together to move the country forward.

I also want to appreciate Officers and Men of Murtala Muhammed Area Command for their dedication to the noble course of fighting this monster called smuggling. I implore them to always adhere strictly to the rules of engagements while discharging their statutory duties.

"I shall continue to appreciate the comptroller general of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and his management team for always giving us the leverage to perform. Let me once again appreciate our critical stakeholders and other security agencies that are showing concern and are collaborating with the Service for their continuous support," Compt. Awe stated