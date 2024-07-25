Nigeria: 'Terrorists' Blackmail Won't Distract Matawalle'

The Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development said it is on notice of a video in which a wanted bandit kingpin, Kachalla Bello Turji alleged that the former governor of Zamfara State and current minister of state for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle supported banditry in the state while in office as governor.

The group in a statement by the executive director, Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, said no right thinking person should pay attention to this tissue of lies poorly concocted and fabricated by a mentally deranged terrorist feeling the heat of military onslaught to tarnish the reputation of the esteemed minister, a quintessential leader and paragon of patriotism.

He said Turji's allegation is mischievous, baseless, diversionary, a hallucination and figment of the fertile imagination of a murderer long wanted by the military and will be captured to face the full weight of the law for crime against the fatherland.

He added that "No amount of blackmail and propaganda by terrorists and political opponents will distract the Minister of State for Defence from crushing banditry, insurgency, militancy and terrorism in Nigeria and actualize President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda of national security, peace, unity and prosperity."

He said the allegation that recovered arms and ammunition from bandits were kept at Government House is false and laughable as Zamfara Government House has no armoury or arms and ammunition facility, adding that all arms recovered or submitted by repented bandits were handed over to security agencies and proper inventory taken.

He noted that Matawalle fought banditry head-on in collaboration with various security agencies, saying it is obvious that his proactive leadership and integrity spurred President Bola Tinubu to appoint him the minister of state for defence aware that he would discharge his duties without fear or favour and restore national security, safety and peace essential for sustainable development. He said the current synergy amongst security agencies in the fight against terror is an eloquent testimony of Matawalle's leadership acumen and political savvy.

"It is this laudable synergy and cohesion amongst security agencies in intelligence sharing and taking the fight to bandits' camps that provoked attacks on the minister to distract him in this crucial national assignment as stones are only thrown on ripe fruits," he added.

He noted that bandits had earlier released videos in which they attacked or praised some political leaders, including the incumbent governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, celebrating his election victory in 2023, saying there was no fuss about that. "Seeking cheap publicity, they now turned to Matawalle leveraging on his achievements and rising profile as an outstanding politician, administrator, governor, and minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.

The group urged members of the public to ignore this ranting of a deranged terrorist seeking public attention. "We also urge the minister not to be deterred by the antics of armed bandits and their sponsors to divert attention in making Nigeria safe again. We commend security agencies for their patriotism in the war against terror and upholding the territorial integrity of the nation. We salute President Bola Tinubu for the confidence he reposed in Dr Bello Matawalle," he said.

The group said it is proud of the achievements of the minister of state for Defence, describing him as a mentor to youths in Nigeria.