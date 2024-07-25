Liberia: Scout Association Threatens to Boycott 26 Celebrations

TNR News-With just four days to the official celebration of Liberia's 177th Independence Day, the Liberia Scout Association (LSA) has threatened to boycott this year's celebration over the lack of support from the Government of Liberia.

Two officials of the Association on a local radio talk-show on Monday said the Government of Liberia has, for the last six years and the half, paid less attention to the Association.

Deputy Chief Commissioner, Prince Josephus Coke and the National Youth Forum Chairman, Roland D.H Todawiah, Jr., narrated that Association has been left over in the national budget, despite of the services it is rendering the country, forming part of major events like Independence Day, Armed Forces, working in the hospitals and sweeping in the communities.

They alleged that the Association improvises whenever it is always written to participate, taking care of rehearsal as well as providing new uniform and feeding for the 40 young boys and girls.

The two LSA Executives disclosed that it has realized that for the past six years and a half, the institution had never received a dime from the government, but was amazed to have learned that there is always a usual budget for these activities.

They alleged that allotments had been made to institutions participating in national events including the Liberia Scout Association through the Ministry, but the entity has not been aware least to talk about receiving said allotment.

'US$533 was appropriated in the current draft budget for the Association was not small, so the association engaged the Legislature to increase it to a little over twenty thousand dollars. Till now, it has not received a dime from the Ministry of Finance through the Ministry of Youth and Sports despite of constant engagement," Prince and Roland alleged.

The LSA officials are at the same time calling on the Ministry of Justice to release its allotment to cater to its members who have been at the Barrack rehearsing ahead of the July 26th celebration.

They said despite giving written communication to the Justice Ministry and meeting with some top officials of the Ministry including the Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs regarding the allotment, the fund is yet to be released.

Prince and Roland further asserted that except for the Liberia Scout Association, all other groupings such as the Liberia National Police that are part of this year's Independence Day celebration have received their allotments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a related development, Deputy chief commissioner and his National Youth Forum Chairman have frowned at the government for allegedly refusing to invite the LSA to a town hall meeting called by the President aimed at gathering the views of various youth groups in the country.

The two LSA heads said the institution was not extended invitation, a situation which prompted the national youth forum chairperson to send a communication to the Executive Mansion to inquire why the Association was not given invitation to sit on the table with the president to put forth what their thoughts are.

Accordingly, they were informed by sources Deputy Minister Corlina Kruah instructed the EPS officer to ask them out of the premises until all other youth groups have entered.

The Liberia Scout Association's Executives expressed disappointment that 'elements' of the Boakai Administration desecrated the relevance of the scouting movement in in the country.

They noted that the Association as a statutory youth group in Liberia should not be treated in such form and manner.

The two officials noted that it is based on these circumstances they will gather their10000 frustrated young scouts before the President's office or along the street on Wednesday with placards in their hands, and will not rest until the president has a conversation with them.