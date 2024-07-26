Thirteen local government areas in the state will experience flash flooding between now and November, NEMA said.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has cautioned residents of Rivers State about impending flash floods in 13 local government areas of the state.

The South-south Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Babatunde Adebiyi, raised the alarm in Port Harcourt on Thursday at a public awareness campaign on proper waste management and flood preparedness.

Mr Adebiyi listed the high-risk areas as Abua/Odual, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Akuku Toru, Degema, Emuoha, Ikwerre, Obio Apkor, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Opobo/Nkoro, Oyigbo, and Tai Local Government Areas.

He said it was expedient for residents of the state to prepare for eventual flooding between now and November.

"We are here to sensitise the people of Ozuoba and surrounding communities in the Akpor area about the impending flood; we encourage you to take proactive measures to lessen the impact.

"We are doing this to enable you to be on alert and take steps towards reducing the impact of the flooding in your communities," he said.

Mr Adebiyi stated that proper waste disposal was crucial to flood mitigation and control, saying, "Removing solid wastes from water channels will facilitate easier flow during the rainy season.

"It is also important to identify higher grounds that the people can move to when the flood comes," he advised.

The zonal coordinator noted that two Internally Displaced Persons camps had been established to accommodate flood victims in the area.

He said aside from NEMA's sensitisation efforts, there were additional strategies in the agencies flood containment programme.

In his speech, Bassey Okama, the head of Disaster Management, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), advised residents to act swiftly to minimise the danger and risks associated with flooding.

"Unplug electrical appliances to prevent electrocution. It is important to switch off the electricity connections to your homes when the flood begins," she said.

Sheriff Obasi, the head of operations at the Federal Fire Service Office, Rivers, said the service was prepared to contain any fire outbreak during the period.

He advised the immediate removal of combustible materials from homes to prevent fire disasters.

Chijioke Ihunwo, the chairperson of the Caretaker Committee, Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, commended NEMA for its awareness campaign across the area.

He expressed the council's commitment to support NEMA in its efforts to implement measures towards reducing the impact of the impending flood.

(NAN)