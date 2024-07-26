Nigeria: Abuja Not Available for Protesters - Wike

Mr Wike said that 1 August, when the protest is scheduled to hold, has been set aside for giving out certificates of recognition to traditional rulers in the six area councils.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the territory will be unavailable for protesters on 1 August.

Mr Wike warned while briefing journalists on the outcome of the FCT Security Council meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the day (1 August) had been set aside for the chairmen of the six Area Councils of the FCT to give out certificates of recognition to their traditional rulers.

"That is the day FCT has set aside for the entire area councils to jubilate and give out certificates of recognition to their traditional rulers.

"We will not allow that day that FCT has set aside to honour their traditional rulers for their people to rejoice, and then somebody will come and disrupt that day. We will not allow it.

"We want people to come out and celebrate as part of the achievement of the current administration.

"That day is not available for those who want to protest, and FCT is not available for the protesters," he said.

He said that the security council was aware of the threat of the protest and what some people may call "end bad governance."

Noting the right of people to protest or demonstrate, the minister said that such rights must be done within the ambit of the law.

"This period, we think that all Nigerians should work collectively to salvage our country.

"I am aware that there are challenges, but President Bola Tinubu and his team are working right now to ensure that these challenges, these problems facing our country are addressed.

"We know that it is a very difficult period for citizens; Tinubu has come out clearly to say that there are challenges; there are problems, but these challenges and problems will be tackled," Mr Wike said.

The minister, who expressed confidence in Mr Tinubu's capacity to address the challenge, urged all Nigerians to be patient.

"For instance, in FCT, we have seen the changes in FCT; we have seen that the government is working.

"Tinubu is giving FCT so much support that all of us can attest to the fact that there are a lot of changes going on in FCT.

"Therefore, we will not allow anybody to set us back. We are looking forward to making sure that we take FCT to where it is supposed to be as one of the major cities, not only in Africa but in the world.

"So, we will not allow anybody to disrupt peace and set us back. For those who want to protest on 1 August, or thereabout, FCT is not available for such protest," Mr Wike emphasised.

Mr Wike had, on Tuesday, dismissed the planned protest, saying it was politically-motivated.

Tinubu will address hunger

Earlier on Thursday, the minister advised residents of the territory not to partake in the planned protest.

He made the appeal while interacting with residents after he inspected the ongoing construction of a 5-kilometre access road to Saburi 1 and 2 in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Mr Wike said President Tinubu knew the problem and worked hard to address the challenges.

Describing the current hunger and suffering as temporary, the minister said that the ongoing reforms and policies would soon yield the desired results.

He said that politicians organised the protest to destabilise Tinubu's administration.

He said, "Those asking you to protest are lying to you. It is not for the interest of Nigeria, and it is not for your interest."

He called on Nigerians to be patient with the current administration and give Tinubu ample time to solve the rot in the country.

"Don't be angry and don't join the protest because protests will not solve the problem.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The government is aware of hunger, and that is why it is working hard to find a lasting solution to the problem.

"I know that hunger makes people lose patience. Please be patient. That is all I am asking. This hunger will reduce very soon," he said.

Responding to the residents' plea for the construction of a police station and health facility in Saburi, Mr Wike assured them of the government's commitment to meeting their needs.

The minister promised to construct a police station, while Mr Christopher Maikalangu, the chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, pledged to build a health facility.

NAN reports that the Saburi road begins from the Murtala Mohammed Expressway and goes to Old Keffi Road, near Dei-Dei International Market.

He also assured the residents that the ongoing road project in the community would be completed as scheduled, adding that work had continued since the commencement of the project.