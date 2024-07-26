Nigeria: Trending - X Users Donate Over N16 Million to Parents of Quadruplets in 24 Hours

"105 pieces of diapers in 6 days, ha! I am finished; I am in trouble. Have mercy on me, this quadruplet."

X users have shown compassion towards a Nigerian couple, Sodiq and Abiodun Olayode, who welcomed quadruplets (four babies) at a time when people are barely adjusting to the economy.

On Tuesday, X user James revealed that his colleague, the father of the quadruplets, often laments on his WhatsApp status about the cost of caring for his babies.

According to him, Mr Olayode and his wife already had two children when their aspiration to expand their family by one resulted in a shocking increase.

The economic hardship has made caring for four babies tasking and financially draining for an average Nigerian Family.

As of press time, the couple has received over N16 million and still counting.

Donations

The lucky couple received over N16 million when James replied to an X user, Ifedolapo Sanni,'s post about not wanting to have twins, which triggered many comments and reactions from netizens.

The entrepreneur responded to her post, tweeting, "Fun fact: My colleague who had two kids already said he should do and add one more. Guess how many his wife gave birth to? 4 at once (quadruplets). The man wanted craze. Na so so laments for status every day."

He further posted a screenshot of Olayode's Whatsapp status, revealing the number of Pampers used in six days, reflecting his challenges in caring for them.

The post reads, "105 pieces of diapers in 6 days, ha! Mo gbe mo daran. E shanu mi eyin quadruplet yi". This translates as " 105 pieces of diapers in 6 days, ha! I am finished; I am in trouble. Have mercy on me, this quadruplet."

Additionally, James shared the couple's account details and photos of the quadruplets with their consent in response to individuals who showed interest in supporting the family.

The overwhelming support and donations from brands like Airtel and Netizens have increased from zero to over N16,000,000 in less than two days.

On Thursday, Airtel Nigeria via X announced their intentions to support the couple with N2 million, stating that "great things come in multiples".

Airtel Nigeria via X announced their intentions to support the couple with N2 million, stating that "great things come in multiples".

The Milk Booster, a breastfeeding enhancement company, also donated some of its products, such as a breast pump, to help ease Mrs Abiodun's breastfeeding journey.

6pm Update!!!!!!!-16,864,071Road to 20M🔥One more update by 10pm and we are done 🙏.For those who still want to give0824703833Access bankSodiq Olayode

The Olayode's lifeline is reminiscent of Deborah Olaki, aka Mummy Zee, who became the luckiest Nigerian housewife overnight after her tweet about preparing her husband's lunch at 4:50 a.m. daily since his female colleague brought food for him went viral.