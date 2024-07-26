Nigeria: Anambra Judiciary Workers Suspend Strike

The union has directed its members to resume work.

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Anambra State chapter, has suspended the indefinite strike it embarked upon on 15 July.

The union has, therefore, directed its members to resume work on Friday.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Henry Ezeoke and Mr Ugochukwu Nwezi, Chairman and Secretary of the union, respectively, and made available to reporters on Thursday in Awka.

The union said the decision followed a meeting between its executive members and Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State on Wednesday.

It stated that the meeting addressed the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure and the implementation of the new minimum wage in the state.

According to the statement, Mr Soludo promised to set up a committee to tackle the issues around the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure.

"After deliberations and consideration, the congress reached a decision to suspend the ongoing indefinite strike by the branch.

"In accordance with the decision of the congress, all staff of Anambra State Judiciary are by this notice directed to resume work tomorrow, Friday, 26 July 2024," it said.

(NAN)