Nigeria: Zaria Glitters Ahead 2024 Int'l Polo Tourney

As the northern leg of the national polo tour gets to higher gears, the Nigerian polo fraternity is waiting with bated breath to head to the ancient Zazzau Kingdom for the forthcoming 2024 Zaria international polo tournament.

As the third tournament in the Savanna tour after the just concluded 2024 Bauchi fiesta and the prestigious Minna polo extravaganza that gallops off the northern season of the glamorous national polo tour, the 2024 Zaria event is guaranteed to be the most exciting and highly competitive with lots of funs.

Zaria polo Tournament Manager, Abdulkarim Jibril confirmed to Polo Royals in Minna that the prestigious Zaria polo will be held this year from the second week of August, shortly after the Bauchi polo festival.

"The big news from the Zazzau Kingdom is that the much-anticipated 2024 Zaria polo tournament will certainly be held this year, Insha Allah. Already arrangements are in top year and in the next few days, the management will announce the tournament dates." The Tournament Manager declared.

Billed for its traditional Queen Elizabeth Road Polo Ground venue, the weeklong event that usually attracts teams from around the country is a must-attend as most of the big names in Nigerian polo are expected to showcase their skills.

Zaria Polo Captain, Faruk Dokaji told Polo Royals on the phone that participants are expected from all the major polo centres across the country. He added polo clubs like Kano, Katsina, Bauchi, Jos, Abuja, Yola, Sokoto, and others have indicated interest in sending teams to the grand polo festival.