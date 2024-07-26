Nigeria: Sea Ports Record 74 Criminal Incidents in 6 Months

The nation's seaports witnessed several criminal breaches between January and June, 2024.

The breaches include attacks on vessels to the arrest of suspects and theft of properties of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

This is according to data obtained from different incidents which highlighted them to include challenges and activities at the various maritime gateways across the country.

The data showed that the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) recorded the highest number of incidents in the period under review.

LPC recorded a total of 29 cases. These are three accidents, three arrests, one assault, three cases of damage to NPA property, two deaths, one case of arms and ammunition, one protest, one attack on vessels, two stowaways, two joint raiding operations, two thefts, three visits, and one instance of trespassing to NPA land or illegal entry.

This is followed closely by the Tin Can Island Port Complex (TCIPC) which recorded a total of 21 incidents, including three accidents, three cases of damage to NPA property, four deaths, two fire incidents, two protests, three attacks on vessels, one stowaway, two joint raiding operations, and three visits.

Meanwhile, the Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) had minimal incidents, with only two cases of arms and ammunition and protests.

Lekki Port recorded five incidents in total, including one fire incident, one protest, one joint raiding operation, one theft, and 1 visit.

Rivers Port also reported five incidents, including one accident, one protest, one joint raiding operation, one theft, and one visit.

The Federal Lighter Terminal (FLT) and Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT) in Rivers State reported fewer incidents, with FLT recording two incidents (one accident and one protest) and FOT recording two incidents ( one death and one fire incident).

Delta Ports had seven incidents, including one accident, one case of damage to NPA property, one fire incident, two protests, one attack on vessels, and one visit. Calabar Port reported five incidents, including one accident, one case of damage to NPA property, two protests, and one visit.

In all, a total of 78 incidents were recorded across all ports, categorized as: seven accidents, four arrests, one assault, 13 cases of damage to NPA property, seven deaths, two cases of arms and ammunition, five fire incidents, 11 protests, four attacks on vessels, three stowaways, seven joint raiding operations, five thefts, eight visits, one kidnap, one case of sensitisation, and one instance of trespassing to NPA land or illegal entry.