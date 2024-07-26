Nigeria: SDP Dissolves Kogi Exco, Constitutes Caretaker Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has dissolved the Kogi State working committee and appointed a caretaker committee headed by Chief Sam Ranti Abenemi to run its affairs in the state.

This was contained in a letter jointly signed by the SDP's national chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, and the national secretary, Dr Olu Agunloye, dated July 23, 2024 and addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The letter reads in part, "This is to officially inform your office that the NWC of the SDP has received and considered reports on the activities and developments of the Kogi State chapter and has, accordingly, dissolved the Kogi State Working Committee in line with the 2022 Constitution of the party (as amended).

"Consequently, the NWC has therefore approved the constitution of a caretaker committee for the state chapter."

The caretaker committee has Chief Sam Ranti Abenemi, the running mate to the party's governorship candidate in last year's November governorship election, Muritala Ajaka.

Alhaji Sheik Ibrahim Jibril is the secretary of the committee while members are: Alhaji Jimoh Muhammed, member; Alhaji. Isah Abudikarim, member; Mrs Rabi Emaiku, member; Mr Fehinti Dada, Member; and Alhaji Abubakar Kamar also a member.