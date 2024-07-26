Nigeria: SDP Dissolves Kogi Exco, Constitutes Caretaker Committee

25 July 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijani Labaran

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has dissolved the Kogi State working committee and appointed a caretaker committee headed by Chief Sam Ranti Abenemi to run its affairs in the state.

This was contained in a letter jointly signed by the SDP's national chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, and the national secretary, Dr Olu Agunloye, dated July 23, 2024 and addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The letter reads in part, "This is to officially inform your office that the NWC of the SDP has received and considered reports on the activities and developments of the Kogi State chapter and has, accordingly, dissolved the Kogi State Working Committee in line with the 2022 Constitution of the party (as amended).

"Consequently, the NWC has therefore approved the constitution of a caretaker committee for the state chapter."

The caretaker committee has Chief Sam Ranti Abenemi, the running mate to the party's governorship candidate in last year's November governorship election, Muritala Ajaka.

Alhaji Sheik Ibrahim Jibril is the secretary of the committee while members are: Alhaji Jimoh Muhammed, member; Alhaji. Isah Abudikarim, member; Mrs Rabi Emaiku, member; Mr Fehinti Dada, Member; and Alhaji Abubakar Kamar also a member.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.