Nigeria Vs Brazil Revives 1996 Fond Memory

The Nigeria Super Falcons are set to face Brazil in their opening match of the 2024 Olympics on Thursday.

The clash will kick-off at 6pm and will be televised live on Sporty TV channel on StarTimes.

This match brings back memories of the 1996 Olympics, where Nigeria's men's team famously defeated Brazil 4-3 in a thrilling semi-final encounter. That match saw Nigeria come from behind to win in extra time, with Nwankwo Kanu scoring the decisive golden goal.

Even though Nigeria's Dream Team didn't qualify for the Mundial, Nigerians are throwing their weight behind the Super Falcons who are returning to the Olympics after a 16-year absence. They had a strong showing in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, reaching the knockout stages.

Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, and Chiamaka Nnadozie will be in action.

This will be the third encounter between these sides, and their second clash at the Olympics. Brazil defeated the Super Falcons 4-3 after extra time at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup. This was followed by a comfortable 3-1 victory in the group stage of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

