Nigeria: Paris 2024 - Aruna, Assar Get Tricky Draws in First-Round of Men's Singles

25 July 2024
This Day (Lagos)

African superstars Nigeria's Quadri Aruna and Egypt's Omar Assar have been handed tricky draws in the first round of Men's Singles in the table tennis competition of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France.

The draw conducted on Wednesday, July 24 at the South Paris Arena and witnessed by coaches and team managers also handed Africa's flagbearers Egypt a big hurdle in the team and mixed doubles events.

Aruna has been handed a familiar foe in Romania's Eduard Ionescu while his compatriot. Olajide Omotayo has a tough duel against Iran's Noshad Alamiyan in the first round of Men's Singles in the table tennis competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

It was a mixed fortune for other African stars at the draws as Egypt's Omar Assar will face Madagascar's debutant Fabio Rakotoarimanana. At the same time, Algeria's Mehdi Bouloussa will take on Croatia's Tomislav Pucar.

Nigeria-born Congo Brazzaville's Saheed Idowu will square up against Sweden's Anton Kallberg, while the only African starting his campaign from the preliminary round of the Men's Singles is Senegal's Ibrahima Diaw who will take on Nepal's Santoo Shrestha.

Like Omotayo, Offiong Edem will lock horns against Brazil's Bruna Takahashi. At the same time, debutant Fatimo Bello will face a Herculean task against the Chinese-born French star Jia Nana Yuan in the first round of the Women's Singles.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.