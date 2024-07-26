Nigeria: Lagos Assures of Transparency in Housing Allocations

Lagos State government has assured residents of Lagos State owned housing estates of transparency and openness in allocations of homes.

The state's commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai gave the assurance during a stakeholders' forum organized for residents of Lagos State government owned housing estates in Ikorodu division.

The event brought together residents, government officials, estate facility managers and other stakeholders to discuss issues and explore solutions.

Akinderu - Fatai said that the forum was organized to enlighten the residents on the workings of the state government and also direct the residents to approach the facility managers in case of any complaints or observations on any issue that concern their estate.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Engr. Abdulhafis Toriola, stressed the need for residents to comply with all guidelines as stated in their letters of allocation as this will serve as a guide to them.

He also advised the residents to pay their annual service charge, sinking fund, special levy and insurance premium promptly as and when due, in accordance with the Deed of Memorandum of Understanding signed by both parties.

He said failure to comply will lead to revocation of the home unit allocation, noting that the stakeholders' forum is not to witch-hunt anyone but to enlighten them and remind them of their responsibilities as homeowners in the estate.

"We are thrilled with the success of this forum and the commitment shown by all stakeholders, we look forward to continued collaboration and improvement in the living conditions of our housing estates. Your feedback on issues is germane to the development and growth of the estate and it will be highly welcomed as the Ministry is poised for serving the interest of its residents, allottees," he said.

Toriola added that the crucial goal of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration is to develop a conducive community with proper infrastructure, comparable to modern cities and habitable for Lagosians.

"We are gathered here to listen to your thoughts and feedbacks to help us improve on our strategy adding that the infrastructure in the Estates should be guarded and protected as your own property,"

The residents, through their various representatives at the forum, expressed appreciation for the initiative and lauded the willingness of government officials to listen and act on their concerns and also pledged to support the state government in enhancing the sustainability of the estates.

The state's Ministry of Housing, through the Director of Estate Mrs. Kemi Fosudo reaffirmed its dedication to providing affordable, safe, and comfortable housing for all Lagosians.

The stakeholders' forum had in attendance facilitators from the Health Sector, Environmental Services, Fire and Safety Rescue Services and Insurance Brokers as well as LASACO Assurance PLC who gave talks on issues of relevance to the living conditions in the Estates.