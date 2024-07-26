Nigeria: Emirate Council Tackles Columnist Over Comments On Emir of Ilorin

The Ilorin Emirate Council has cautioned a newspaper columnist, Mr Lasisi Olagunju against assassinating the character of the Emir of Ilorin and chairman, Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Alh. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari over issues relating to identity and recognition among other salient matters.

The spokesman of the Emir, Mal. Abdulazeez Arowona in a statement noted that : "Olagunju, has by his recent publication declared and expressed his hostility against the good people of Ilorin Emirate and their well wishers."

Arowona urged Olagunju to channel his expertise and energies toward projecting Nigeria's image within the international community, mentoring youths against engaging in social vices, thuggery, internet fraud, cultism among others.

"Nigeria needs committed patriotic citizens interested in national integration rather than embarking on obliviousness. Of what relevance is the discussion of name or identity of the Emir has to do with the current national issues or otherwise?

"By the write-up, Olagunju has done our dear nation no good by attacking the personality of His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, an octogenarian who has spent 29 years on the throne of Emirship in Ilorin, a heterogenous and cosmopolitan city with many non indigenes thriving in various careers and trades.

" It is expected that at this old age of the monarch, Olagunju should chronicle his personality and celebrate his long standing contributions to the legal profession, traditional institution, national integration, and humanity in general . Olagunju's kinsmen who are based in Ilorin find joy in being addressed as Ilorites. They are even enjoying all the benefits and privileges therein."

Arowona stressed that:" Our Emir Is nobody's specimen for laboratory test. We are not in a war of identity with anybody or group of persons and we shall not tolerate such from anyone."