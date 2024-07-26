Nigeria: Stakeholders Ask Tinubu to Review Katsina Road Project Cancellation

Northern leaders and youths under the aegis of Arewa Coalition for Justice (ACJ) have asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to renege on his pledge to prioritise infrastructural development across the country to boost the economy and create employment opportunities.

They therefore urged to reconsider the cancellation of the Katsina-Kankara-Dutsinma-Maraba Kankara road project because of its socioeconomic importance.

At a press conference in Kaduna on Tuesday, the group said true to the president's commitment, his administration had prioritised the development of critical infrastructure, including roads and housing.

Among such crucial projects is the Katsina-Kankara-Dutsinma-Maraba Kankara Road Project, a strategic highway spanning seven local government areas in Katsina State.

The coalition, in a text read by Ibrahim Muhammad, said the road, which is one of the busiest in the state, was awarded for total repair in April this year. The people were elated by the development, as it promised to improve the quality of life for the residents of the adjoining communities and stimulate economic activities in a region plagued by banditry.

Muhammad said they were shocked to learn about the cancellation of such a vital road project, which holds immense potential for the prosperity of Katsina State and Northern Nigeria, stressing that the cancellation raises several questions.

He asked, "Why would the government cancel such an economically and socially beneficial project? The road was set to enhance economic prosperity in the north and provide numerous employment opportunities for the youth.

"We have it on good authority that it is a key official of the Katsina State government and a presidential aide, who went to President Tinubu to cancel the project because it was awarded to a company linked to a member of the opposition PDP.

"This is sad, and it shows that these people have little or no regard for the state, and they are bent on sabotaging the efforts of Mr President.

"We want the public and citizens of Katsina to know this. The minister of works, David Umahi, merely cancelled the work based on the recommendation of these leaders for purely political reasons. How can we allow political sentiment on a project as important as this?" the coalition queried.

The coalition posited that Umahi, who cancelled this project, appears to disregard the interests of the north and potentially President Tinubu, adding that the cancellation could be seen as a deliberate attempt to create a rift between the president and the northern region.

"Moreover, it portrays the administration negatively to the people of Katsina State and the north in general. Could Umahi cancel the work because he wants to re-award it to his proxy company?

"The contract was awarded to Vipan Global Resources Limited, an indigenous contractor, following rigorous due diligence. The contractor had mobilised to the site without awaiting mobilisation fees, demonstrating strong support for the administration's infrastructural efforts. Cancelling the contract is an unjust reward for their commitment.

"All necessary procedures were followed meticulously before awarding the contract. The road project was officially sanctioned on April 5, 2024, with Contract Number 8489, approved by the Bureau of Public Procurement and the Federal Executive Council (FEC). The contractor was instructed to commence work on April 15, 2024, and complete it by April 14, 2026. The Federal Ministry of Works handed over the road to the contractor on April 24, 2024. Why cancel a project that has followed due process? the coalition asked.

The group suspects the cancellation may be politically motivated, possibly targeting opposition figures linked to the contractor. It also said the ministry's reasons for the cancellation are not tenable, as there are projects with lesser budgetary provisions that were not cancelled. "This selective cancellation, especially of a northern project, raises concerns about a potential sinister motive."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It,, therefore, urged President Tinubu to intervene and direct the Ministry of Works to reverse this decision, saying cancelling the project could discourage future investors who may fear that government contracts are unreliable and further draw the government's attention to consider the potential legal implications if the contractor seeks redress in court.

"We appeal to the President to allow the project to proceed in the interest of justice and fair play. We also call upon members of the National Assembly from the northwest to advocate for reversing this cancellation," Muhammad said.