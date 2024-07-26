Nigeria's Ojude-Oba Festival Celebrates Heritage With Colourful Parades and Horsemanship - How It Could Be Used to Attract Tourists

analysis

The Ojude-Oba festival is a vibrant annual celebration that has become an integral part of the identity of Ijebu-Ode, a city in south-west Nigeria. This colourful event, famous for its cultural displays and public parades, has been observed for nearly two centuries.

Though the festival had its origin in Islam, it brings together people from all walks of life, regardless of their religious beliefs.

At its core, the Ojude-Oba festival is a grand homage-paying ceremony to the Awujale, the king of the Ijebu people. The earliest documented reference to the Ijebu kingdom is a Portuguese source of late 15th century context.

Various displays and activities showcase Ijebu culture. Riders demonstrate their prowess on horseback, and the regbe-regbes (age-grade groups) parade in their distinct cultural attire, while the king prays for his people.

As a tourism development academic with research on the Ojude-Oba festival, I'd like to see the festival promoted so that the community can derive more benefits from it.

The Ojude-Oba festival is significant, extending beyond mere entertainment. It is a powerful unifying force for the Ijebu, bringing together families and friends from far and wide. The event provides an opportunity for the community to reflect on their achievements, embark on collective projects, and seek divine blessings for the progress of Ijebuland. It also boosts local businesses and attracts tourists from all over the world. Politicians who want the support of the Ijebu people attend the festival too.

How it started

The roots of the Ojude-Oba festival can be traced to the 19th century when Islam was introduced to Ijebuland. This was around 1879, during the reign of Awujale Afidipote. The king allowed the new Muslim converts to practise their faith freely without persecution or interference. In gratitude, Muslims paid homage to the king for the religious freedom they enjoyed.

The Muslims in Ijebu-Ode normally join other Muslims globally to celebrate the Eid'el-Adha festival (Ileya in the Yoruba language). Sacrificial animals are slaughtered on the 10th day of Dul-Hija of the Islamic lunar calendar. Muslims rest the next day and then pay homage to the king, the Awujale, the third day after the festival. This still happens today.

This homage became an annual event and, eventually, the current day Ojude-Oba festival. Its name refers to the Yoruba words for the king's palace courtyard.

What began as a tradition of the Ijebu Muslims gradually crossed religious boundaries. Christians, adherents of traditional religions and other people began to participate. It became a unifying cultural event for all Ijebu people.

Celebrating Ojude-Oba today

Today, the festival has evolved into a grand, multi-faceted celebration combining traditional elements with modern attractions.

An example of the traditional element is when the people prostrate themselves before the king to pay homage and pray for him. The king blesses his people in return and prays for them.

A modern element is the regbe-regbe age-grade groups appearing in uniform for their parade at the festival ground. This is a major attraction and takes place in the morning.

These groups are known for communal social development, though reinvented by the current Awujale, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona. Incorporating them into the event added glamour and cultural depth. Over 20 regbe-regbe exist in Ijebuland, both male and female. Their involvement goes beyond mere display; they are tasked with grassroots development of the Ijebu community and preservation of Ijebu customs and traditions.

The afternoon session features the highlight of the festival: the equestrian display by the Ijebu-Ode balogun (warlord) families (who were predominantly Muslims). In the past, horse riding was not just about transport, it was also a show of wealth and status. Rich Muslims rode on their horses to pay homage to the Awujale. This has transformed into a competitive event. Balogun families now vie for recognition, focusing on their appearance, conduct, and the size of their entourage. They compete in various categories including horse decoration, equestrian skills, family costumes, and adherence to festival rules.

Harnessing the potential for tourism

The Ojude-Oba festival could be a powerhouse for tourism and community development in Ijebu-Ode. To harness its tourism potential, several approaches could be considered.

Creating a comprehensive tourism package around the festival, including additional activities and events, could attract more visitors and generate increased revenue. (It is difficult to estimate how much is generated from the festival as there are no official records.) Tours to other sites before and after the festival could be offered. This would engage visitors and keep them longer in the host community, increasing the economic benefits. However, it's crucial to maintain the festival's core as a free event, respecting its community roots and religious elements.

The local and state governments could explore ways to generate revenue that would not conflict with local interests. These might include taxes on businesses that profit during the festival period or developing commercial infrastructure like modern paid parking facilities.

As the festival grows, increased tourist attendance is likely to attract more sponsors and supporters. This could further boost the political influence of the Ijebu people while promoting and preserving their culture.

By carefully balancing tradition with innovation, the festival would continue to drive sustainable tourism and community development in Ijebu-Ode.

Ibraheem Adesina Kukoyi, Lecturer, Department of Hospitality and Tourism, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta