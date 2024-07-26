Nigeria: How Police Allegedly Raided Abuja Hotel, Arrested, Extorted Money From Staff, Guests

"They raided eight of our staff and even three barristers that came there to watch football. They broke our entrance door, which was a security door," the Human Resources Manager said.

On Sunday, 14 July, a team of 10 police officers and some masked vigilantes led by a divisional police officer (DPO), Hamza Galadima, raided Vima Hotel, located on First Avenue, Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja.

During the operation, which began at about 11.30 p.m., the police officers, without any warrant, allegedly broke into the rooms and assaulted guests. At least ten persons were reported injured in the incident.

According to a hotel staff member, the police officers arrived in three cars, one conveying Mr Galadima.

"It was around 11:30 p.m. when these guys came in. I thought it was even an armed robbery case. So, I took cover with three of our staff. I think they came there three times during that process. The first time they flashed their torchlight, I heard one of the vigilantes say in Hausa that they were not there," the hotel's Human Resources Manager, Suleiman Lateef, told PREMIUM TIMES.

"We were still in hiding for over an hour when our receptionist came to tell us that they were police and the vigilante. Not quite long we started hearing people screaming and shouting.

"They raided eight of our staff and even three lawyers that came there to watch football. They broke our entrance door, which was a security door."

PREMIUM TIMES obtained the CCTV footage of the incident online.

Mr Suleiman said the police officers took away some drinks from the hotel.

"I don't know how much has been spent so far, but I am aware that the police stole our wines and drinks. They went to the customers' rooms and packed about 20 of our wines. We saw them packing our wines into the boot of a car." Mr Suleiman said.

Victims' ordeals

One of the guests, Ibrahim Kilaso, said the police and the vigilantes burst into his room and arrested him.

"These people in masks came in. We later confirmed they were vigilantes led by the police. They dragged me out naked.

"We came from far distance with my friends and my sister, from Nasarawa, Kaduna and other places. I was inside the room with my female friend," Mr Kilaso said.

He added that he witnessed how the hotel manager was beaten and wounded in the hands and waist.

Maryann Maha was celebrating her birthday at the hotel when the police came. She also narrated her experience.

"We were celebrating our birthday, I and my twin brother. The police officers came in, breaking doors. I was even bathing when they came in. I had to cover myself up quickly.

"The masked guys pushed me outside, and we were all lined up, along with the hotel staff. We were asked to sit down on the floor like criminals.

"Anyone who asked the police the reason for the arrest was mercilessly beaten, including my twin brother. There was a particular officer who they called Jagaban. He was the one who beat everyone," she said.

Payment for freedom

One of the hotel's workers, Prince Omera, told PREMIUM TIMES that after the arrest, the police extorted the victims before releasing them.

He said about seven of them, including Ms Maha, paid. He further explained that some of the victims paid cash to the police after withdrawing it from Point of Sale (POS) because the police officers refused to receive the payment by transfer.

Ms Maha said she paid N50,000 for herself and the other women arrested, including hotel staff.

"I paid N50,000 cash because they insisted that we pay by cash, not transfer. I paid for all the girls. My twin brother paid around N170,000 cash. An officer named Ojo was the one collecting the money.

"They insisted that we pay them in cash. They said they don't want a transfer. When we ran out of cash, they took us to a Point of Sale (POS) close to the police station, and we withdrew for them there." Ms Maha told our reporter.

Residents speak

Some residents said police raids in the area are frequent. They said several operations had been carried out in hotels in the area since Mr Galadima was posted to the division.

Mr Suleiman, Vima HR manager, said another hotel in the area was raided the following day, Monday, 15 July.

"On Monday, we also received another information from a customer in the Rollins Hotel that the hotel was also raided. The victim told me the police collected N250,000 from him that night," the HR manager said.

Over 300 people in police net

A resident of the area, Ukiriki Amadi, narrated how the police arrested him one night three weeks ago as he left a hotel where he had gone to play table tennis.

According to him, as soon as he drove out of the hotel at about 10 p.m. on his way home, he discovered the road had been blocked by officers.

He said he approached one of them to find out what was happening, only to be arrested by them.

Mr Amadi said no fewer than 300 people who attended a social event in the hotel were arrested in the place.

"I was just stepping out of the hotel where I usually go to play table tennis. As I drove out, I saw the road blocked and some police officers. So, I approached one of them. He told me that they were raiding the other hotel, and I wouldn't pass until I saw their DPO in the other hotel, and that if the DPO granted my pass, then I could go.

"Since I am clean, I decided to approach the DPO. I went inside the hotel opposite the one I was before. Immediately I got there, another officer attacked me. He questioned why I came there and who am I to see the DPO. As I was explaining myself, the DPO himself came out, as the officer informed him. Without asking me anything, he ordered they should arrest me. That was how I was arrested with over 300 guys who I learnt came to a party in the hotel that night."

Mr Amadi said he eventually escaped from the police station where they had taken them because of the inability of the officers to control the crowd of people arrested.

"The hotel manager told me he paid money before the DPO released these guys, and those guys also paid.

"A former military spokesperson, who is also a brother to Pastor Paul Enenche, came to bail one of the guys that was arrested. The man came there, but the DPO disregarded him until he paid and bailed the person out," Mr Amadi added.

Police speak

When contacted for comment, the spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, on Monday, said the raid on Vima Hotel was under investigation.

"Investigation into the incident has commenced. The hotel management and all parties involved were invited for interview by the FCT Police Commissioner by 11 a.m.," she said