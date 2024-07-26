Nigeria: Kwara Utd Replaces Physiologist After 15 Seasons

Kwara United Football Club has appointed Olatunbosun Joseph Abayomi as its new psychologist.

The University of Ilorin graduate replaces Gbenga Akinola who has served in the capacity for 15 seasons.

It will be recalled the club recently sacked 22 players while being faced with a N196 million sign-on fees owed ex-players accrued from the 2014/2015 league season.

Abayomi is expected to psyche up the players and serve as a nexus between the coaching crew for effective communication and productivity.

The former Secretary of Gidado Football Academy initially joined Kwara United as PA to Chairman, Kumbi Titiloye, before the appointment.

His good rapport with Kwara United players is expected to help him in the discharge of his duties.

Speaking about his new appointment, Abayomi expressed happiness and thanked Kwara United management under the leadership of Kumbi Titiloye for the trust reposed in him.

"I am very happy for this new role and I want to thank the management for the chance and I'm also promising to work hard in my department," Abayomi explained.

Meanwhile, Abayomi is currently with the team in Ikenne for this year's Value Jet Preseason tournament.