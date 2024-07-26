Nigeria: For the Attention of Governor Dauda Lawan

I write to you with deep sense of commitment and responsibility as one of yours and a full-pledged PDP supporter, first, to commend your feats as governor of Zamfara State for good one year now and secondly to highlight the various problems facing Zamfara people and suggest solution.

I must commend your giant strides in the area of security having recently launched the community protection guard corps in Zamfara. However, a lot needs to be done in this regard to empower the corps. I am aware that operational vehicles have been on ground to aid their operations but government needs to ensure their monthly allowances are paid to them directly and promptly to augment their sacrifices to fully serve the state.

Without security, no farmer can go to farm in Zamfara. If the security situation has improved, then your administration should also aid farmers in the state with loans and inputs. The state government should increase its annual allocation to agriculture so that enough loans can be given to real farmers, more so, they should be encouraged to pool their resources together through co-operative societies to enable them to buy modern machines to boost food production in Zamfara.

There has been a public outcry by politicians in the state, most especially PDP supporters, against the way your administration allegedly neglects them in spite of their individual and collective contributions to the success of the present administration. As a listening governor, I feel that if this rising call is brought to your notice, which I sincerely mentioned in a letter that I recently wrote, you will use your good offices to assist every deserving politician so that their followers can begin to feel their impacts.

Everyone in Nigeria today sees how people struggle with life and living. The economy is bad and the situation is becoming unbearable, Zamfara is no exception. I advise that as governor, you have a leading role to play and turn around the situation in your state. You have to come out with meaningful poverty alleviation programmes that will provide relief to Zamfara people, the poor, vulnerable, orphans and even the working class. Everybody needs assistance.

Lastly, it is apparent that any time you travel out of the state, most of the government officials travel with you. This has to stop, let them stay around, listen and help their people because they hold positions and people count on them to serve them, I believe you too will be relieved of all the burden for you can't do it alone.

Hoping that this time you'll act instantly to positively touch the lives of Zamfara people and make us proud.

Alhaji Sanusi Lalan wrote from Tudun Wada, Gusau, [email protected]