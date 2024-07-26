Nigeria: Aviation Varsity Will Be Hub of Innovation, Research - Keyamo

25 July 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Philip Shimnom Clement

The Minister of Aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo has announced that African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU) will be the centre of innovation and research as efforts to boost economic viability of the aviation sector intensify.

Keyamo made the disclosure in Abuja on Wednesday at the ground breaking ceremony and maiden matriculation of the University.

Keyamo said, "We established AAAU as a center of excellence where cutting-edge research and innovation are not just encouraged but are the cornerstone of our academic programs.

"The curriculum in collaboration with international experts in the field of aviation education from renowned specialised aviation institutions has been meticulously designed to blend theoretical knowledge with practical experience while tailored to fit our own local peculiarities, ensuring that our graduates are well-prepared to tackle the challenges of the aviation industry and beyond and also boost economic viability of the aviation sector as a whole," he said.

Chairman governing council of AAAU, Bukar Goni Aji noted that the University will serve as one of leading research institutions in Nigeria's aviation sector to boost economic growth and align with global best practices.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.