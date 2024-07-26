Nigeria: Aviation Varsity Will Be Hub of Innovation, Research - Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo has announced that African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU) will be the centre of innovation and research as efforts to boost economic viability of the aviation sector intensify.

Keyamo made the disclosure in Abuja on Wednesday at the ground breaking ceremony and maiden matriculation of the University.

Keyamo said, "We established AAAU as a center of excellence where cutting-edge research and innovation are not just encouraged but are the cornerstone of our academic programs.

"The curriculum in collaboration with international experts in the field of aviation education from renowned specialised aviation institutions has been meticulously designed to blend theoretical knowledge with practical experience while tailored to fit our own local peculiarities, ensuring that our graduates are well-prepared to tackle the challenges of the aviation industry and beyond and also boost economic viability of the aviation sector as a whole," he said.

Chairman governing council of AAAU, Bukar Goni Aji noted that the University will serve as one of leading research institutions in Nigeria's aviation sector to boost economic growth and align with global best practices.