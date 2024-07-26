Nigeria: Critical Gaps Undermining Efforts to End Aids in Children - New Report

... Says transmission rates remain extremely high in Nigeria, others

A new report released on Monday by the Global Alliance for Ending AIDS in Children by 2030 has shown that an urgent scale up of HIV services in countries worst affected by the pandemic is required to end AIDS by 2030.

The report also showed that in Western and Central Africa in countries like Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, vertical transmission rates remain extremely high with rates exceeding 20 per cent.

The report tagged: "Transforming Vision into Reality", showed that programmes targeting vertical transmission of HIV have averted 4 million infections among children aged 0-14 years old since 2000

It also found that globally, new HIV infections among children aged 0-14 years old have declined by 38 per cent since 2015 and AIDS-related deaths have fallen by 43 per cent.

Despite these progresses and the fact that the Global Alliance countries are innovating to overcome barriers and accelerate progress towards ending AIDS in children, neither the world nor Global Alliance countries are currently on track to reach HIV-related commitments for children and adolescents.

Also, findings show that the pace of progress in preventing new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths among children has slowed in recent years.

Among the 12 Global Alliance countries, several have achieved strong coverage of lifelong antiretroviral therapy among pregnant and breastfeeding women living with HIV, with Uganda nearing 100 per cent, United Republic of Tanzania at 98 per cent, and South Africa at 97 per cent. Mozambique has achieved 90 per cent coverage, with Zambia at 90 per cent, Angola at 89 per cent, Kenya at 89 per cent, Zimbabwe at 88 per cent, and Cote d'Ivoire at 84 per cent.

Reacting to the report, UNAIDS, Executive Director, Winnie Byanyima applauded the progress that many countries are making in rolling out HIV services to keep young women healthy and to protect babies and children from HIV.

Bayanyiwa said: "With the medicines and science available today, we can ensure that all babies are born - and remain - HIV-free, and that all children who are living with HIV get on and stay on treatment. Services for treatment and prevention must be ramped up immediately to ensure that they reach all children everywhere. We cannot rest on our laurels. The death of any child from AIDS related causes is not only a tragedy, but also an outrage. Where I come from, all children are our children. The world can and must keep its promise to end AIDS in children by 2030."

Speaking, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said accelerating the delivery and uptake of HIV services for children and adolescents is a moral obligation, and a political choice.

"Twelve countries are demonstrating they have made that choice, but significant challenges remain. While we have made progress in increasing access for pregnant women to testing and treatment to prevent vertical transmission of HIV, we are still far from closing the paediatric treatment gap. We need to further strengthen the collaboration and reach of the Global Alliance, and we must do this work with focus, purpose and in solidarity with all affected mothers, children, and adolescents."

The report found that around 120 000 children aged 0-14 years old became infected with HIV in 2023, with around 77 000 of these new infections occurring in the Global Alliance countries.

AIDS-related deaths among children aged 0-14 years old numbered 76 000 globally with Global Alliance countries accounting for 49 000 of these unnecessary deaths.

It showed that vertical transmission rates remain extremely high in some locations, particularly in Western and Central Africa, with rates exceeding 20 per cent in countries including Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"In the fight against HIV, we must do a much better job for children," said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which provides funding for HIV programmes in over 100 countries through a country-led partnership model.

Sands said in support of national programmes, they have been procuring the latest dolutegravir-based paediatric treatment regimens at negotiated prices.

"Our investments in laboratory systems are helping ensure exposed infants are rapidly tested and that those that test positive are quickly initiated on age-appropriate antiretroviral treatment. Differentiated testing and treatment approaches are helping close the diagnostic gap and ensuring more child-centred service delivery."

"Just 57 per cent of children living with HIV receive life-saving treatment, compared to 77 per cent of adults," said UNICEF Associate Director HIV/AIDS, Anurita Bains.

Anurita Bains said: "Without early and effective testing and treatment, HIV remains a persistent threat to the health and well-being of children and adolescents and puts them at risk of death. To close the treatment gap, we must support governments to scale up innovative testing approaches and ensure children and adolescents living with HIV receive the treatment and support they need."

In 2023, there were 210 000 new infections globally among young women and girls aged 15--24 years old (130 000 in Global Alliance countries), four times higher than the 2025 goal set at 50 000.

The report noted that preventing new infections among the age group is critical.

Globally, nearly one in three women have encountered some form of violence during their lifetime, with adolescent girls and young women disproportionately affected by intimate partner violence.

It further noted that in the four Global Alliance countries with available data, countries are not currently on track to achieve the target of ensuring that by 2025 less than 10 per cent of women, key populations and people living with HIV experience gender-based inequalities and gender violence.

The United States Global AIDS Coordinator and Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy, Ambassador, John N. Nkengasong said it has been remarkable to see how many more children's lives can be saved when all stakeholders and partners come together to commit to end AIDS in children.

Noting that more progress has been made through the successful introduction of paediatric dolutegravir, large gaps still remain across the paediatric cascade. "We must recommit ourselves with purpose and innovation to fulfill the promises we have made by 2025 and beyond."