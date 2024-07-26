Nigeria: Labourer, 40, Jailed 2 Years, for Sexually Assaulting Employer's 2-Yr-Old Baby

Akure--An Akure Magistrates' Family Court, in Ondo state, has sentenced a 40-year-old farm labourer, Peter Jude to two years imprisonment, for sexually assaulting his employer's two-year-old baby.

The trial Magistrate, Mrs B. Alphonso, said "The defendant is hereby, sentenced to two calendar years with hard labour and he should be whipped for two days."

Alphonso, convicted and sentenced Jude after he pleaded guilty to the crime and begged the court for leniency.

She said "Taking the prevalence of the offence, the court has to set an example to serve as a deterrent to others.

The police had earlier arraigned the convict on one count of indecent sexual assault.

Police prosecutor, Martins Olowofeso, said that the defendant, who is one of the labourers on the victim's father's farm, committed the offence on July 14, 2024, at Dele Ojo Camp, at Uso, Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Olowofeso said Jude indecently assaulted a two-year-old baby.

The offence, according to him contravenes Section 3(1) of the Ondo State Violence Against Persons (Prohibitions ) Law 2021.

In his plea, the convict admitted guilt and attributed his actions to the devil.

While giving the facts of the case, the police prosecutor, said the defendant was arrested after the victim reported the case to the police.

Olowofeso said, "The mother of the victim detected that there was fluid of semen on her baby's private part when he met the defendant on top of her. The defendant was living with the victim's father.

"He carried the baby to the room when she was asleep.

"When arrested, the defendant was transferred to the Gender-Based Unit of the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID), for thorough investigation, where he was charged and cautioned.

"The baby was, thereafter, taken to the State Reference Hospital for medical check-up, where a report was issued and he was subsequently charged."

Olowofeso, had urged the court to convict the defendant accordingly, so as to serve as a lesson to other pedophiles.