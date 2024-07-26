Nigeria: Access Bank Revamps Quickbucks, Disburses N740bn Digital Loans in 7yrs

Access Bank Plc said it has advanced a total of 18 million loans valued at N740 billion in the last seven years following the launch of its first digital loan in 2017.

The bank also restated its commitment to meet the needs of its retail customers through the revamp of its digital loan platform 'Quickbucks' to boost lending.

Revealing this at the media unveiling of the revamped digital lending platform in Lagos, Njideka Esomeju, Group Head, Consumer Banking, at the bank, said that the bank aimed to enable every Nigerian achieve financial freedom with the introduction of the digital lending platform.

She said: "Many Nigerians are facing challenges due to the economic situation in the country. At Access Bank, our goal is enable every Nigerian to achieve financial freedom which is why we introduced digital lending solution in 2017.

"Since 2017 when we issued our first digital PayDay loan, we have granted 18 million digital loans worth over N740 billion where customers can access up to N10 million instantly."

"Nigerians need the financial support that our digital loans offer more than ever, whether it's market woman, who needs to replenish her inventory or the young couple who needs extra fund to finance for their children's education, everyone can benefit from some assistance.