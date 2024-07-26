Nigeria: How Mart-Life Produced 3,000 IVFf Babies in 30 Years - Prof Ashiru

· Over 200 couples achieve parenting dream through surrogacy

Local and international cardiologists have called for individualised care for patients diagnosed with high blood fat, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure.

Speaking under the theme "Navigating the Maze of Dyslipidemia: Finding the Right Treatment Path in Nigeria", the experts, who were presenters and panelists at the International Symposium Cardiology Chapter 1, organised in Lagos weekend, by Hetero Labs Nigeria Limited, urged physicians in Nigeria and elsewhere to take a holistic approach when assessing patients with high blood fats.

They argued that the process involves consideration of various factors beyond cholesterol levels, such as blood pressure, blood sugar, weight, smoking habits, and alcohol consumption.

According to them, by creating a comprehensive risk profile, doctors can tailor treatment plans to each individual's needs, ensuring the most effective approach for managing their cardiovascular health.

In the view of the consultant cardiologist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Prof Aman Mbakwem, not everyone with high cholesterol faces the same risk. Hence, doctors need to consider various factors, including blood pressure, diabetes, and weight, to create a risk profile, while high-risk patients may require more aggressive treatment to lower cholesterol levels significantly.

In her presentation entitled: "Dyslipidemia: Navigating the Maze, Choosing the Right Therapeutic Option," Mbakwem, a cardiologist with special interest in heart failure, hypertension, and related diseases, said dyslipidemia (high levels of fat in the blood), unlike dietary fat, is "bad fat" that builds up and clogs arteries, like a kitchen sink getting blocked.

"Once it happens like that, it can grow and grow and grow, and once it covers the whole artery, it means there is no blood supply beyond that point, and we're saying we need to control that."

"We are looking at controlling or reducing the amount of fat in the blood. We don't talk only about cholesterol, so it's fat and the blood and it comes from two sources - what you eat and then what your body makes. Because a lot of people want to talk about fat, people will say fat and blood, but it's different from what you know.

"Even then it's not just the fat. If you have fat, high blood pressure, or diabetes, your risk for cardiac damage is multiplied. So we're saying to our physicians, look at that; put people in a risk profile. Are they low-risk? Are they high-risk? Are they moderate risk?

According to her, while cholesterol itself might not be the biggest concern in Nigeria, its combination with high blood pressure creates a similar risk profile as high cholesterol alone, emphasizing the importance of a holistic approach.

"Determine the amount of medication and how aggressively they will be treated because when people are at high risk, it means that the possibility of them dying or having an event within the next 10 years is quite high.

"When you have that kind of scenario, we are a bit more aggressive with treatment, and we are saying that we should lower the cholesterol, push it down as much as we can."

On the magnitude of the problem in Nigeria, Mbakwem noted that there are a series of heart attacks and strokes, not just a level, but a combination of all things, even as she called for an assessment of patients, considering all factors like blood pressure, blood sugar, weight, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

"Statins, a common medication for dyslipidemia, not only lower cholesterol but also promote healthier artery linings, reducing the risk of blood clots and malfunction. This holistic evaluation allows for a personalised treatment plan, ensuring the best possible outcome for each patient.

On his part, the Country Manager/Head of Operations, Hetero Labs Nigeria Limited, Biswan Nayak, noted that the event was an international symposium where Nigerian cardiologists and an international speaker shared views on common health issues.

"It's all about sharing the knowledge and asking the questions and getting to understand each other in what type of structure about how we can improve health and create a healthier world. That is the motto behind the symposium Hetero-Edge.

"I am working as operations head over here in Hetero Labs Nigeria Limited, which is a subsidiary of Hetero Labs India Limited. Since we have been working for Nigeria, for 12 years, we have specialized in ARVs, HIV drugs, Now we are finally going towards cardio gastric drugs as well as urology and orthopaedic drugs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Pregnancy and Childbirth By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"So we are coming with a lot of products, new launches will come, which will make us penetrate in market with available drugs Like now, we are launching one product like Sacuvan, Nizacard and other branded generics. We are just launching the product, and it is for heart failure and when there is unstable, severe angina. We have a brand of niche drug that is taking care of both cardio segments of therapy because,, in Africa, more than 40 per cent of patients suffer from heart failure or cardiac issues.

Today's event is about sharing knowledge. We bring Dr Robert Chilton from San Antonio, Texas, in the US. He's an experienced cardiac intensivist. More than drugs, he's doing clinical experience, he's a part of the drug itself and the clinical studies. So he is a more knowledgeable person who can share his experience with Nigerian professional doctors. There is a lot of uncertainty because of food, lifestyle, and everything. So we are where this will make a real impact and we are looking for that impact, we believe, inspiring human belief in a healthier world. So definitely, we want to serve a healthier Nigeria