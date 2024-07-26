Nigeria: Produce Those Who Attacked Okpebholo, APC Group Challenges Obaseki

Abuja — An All Progressives Congress, APC, support group in Edo State, Unity Ambassadors Initiatives has tasked the state governor and chief security officer of the state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki with producing those who launched a fatal attack last week on the convoy of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Addressing journalists at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, yesterday, Convener of the forum, Philip Eghomare, said: "Elections are a fundamental part of our democratic process, and every citizen has the right to participate safely and freely without fear of harm.

"Violence and intimidation have no place in a healthy democracy. We urge all actors to model restraint, civility, and respect for the democratic process."

He said rather than resort to violence, all political stakeholders were encouraged to resolve conflicts through peaceful dialogue and to focus their efforts on putting forward their policy platforms and engaging voters.

"Ultimately, it is the will of the people, expressed through free and fair elections, that should determine the outcome - not the use of force or fear. "The Edo State government should uphold the rule of law and protect the safety of all indigenes during this election period.

"We call on law enforcement to swiftly investigate and prosecute the people responsible for the death of Police Inspector Akur Onuh and we implore all citizens to participate peacefully and with civility as we choose our next governor.

"We are sending warning to the opposition party, that Edo State is not for sale but for all its indigenes and the life of our candidate must not be tempered with. If such an ugly incident occurs again, it will not be taken lightly.

"We the Esan- Central are strongly behind our illustrious son, Senator Okpebholo, our incoming governor by God's grace.

"We are using this occasion to call on IGP Kayode Egbetokun to swiftly investigate the incident that led to the killing of that gallant officer, Insp. Akur Onuh, prosecute the perpetrators and justice must be served to serve as deterrent to other political thugs," he added.