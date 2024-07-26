Nigeria: A Decade of Integrity, Credibility and Transparency At the Nigeria Pitch Awards

From recognising individual and team achievement on the football pitch, to acknowledging individuals and corporate entities who contribute significantly to the development of the sport, the Nigeria Pitch Awards, a prestigious platform for recognising hard work, commitment, and excellence among Nigerian footballers, sports officials, and stakeholders, have not only kept the faith in rewarding the deserving, but has also maintained its credibility in conducting squeaky clean awards

Over the years, the Nigeria Pitch Awards, a prestigious platform for recognising hard work, commitment, and excellence among Nigerian footballers, sports officials, and stakeholders, has sustained its credibility in rewarding the most deserving.

From when the first ever Nigeria Pitch Awards ceremony was held on November 16, 2013 at the Transcorp Metropolitan Hotel Calabar, Cross River State, the goal has always been to recognise individuals who have made significant contributions to the growth of sports in Nigeria, and celebrating those whose dedication and efforts have profoundly impacted the nation's sporting landscape.

This year was no different. Now in its 10th edition, the city of Akwa Ibom played host to the award body and nominees in June 2024. Held at the Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Ibrahim Gusau led a long list of dignitaries to the award.

Also in attendance were Mohammed Sanusi, the General Secretary of the Federation; CP Patrick Ateyero, the CP Sports of the Nigeria Police Force, who represented for the Inspector-General of Police; and Nigerian Ex-international and the 1997 CAF African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba, amongst many other Super Eagles stars.

Thorough Scrutiny Process

Endorsed by the Nigeria Football Federation and the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports since 2012, The Nigeria Pitch Awards is the longest-running football awards in the history of Nigerian football and one of the few audited awards in the country.

For many pundits, the staying power of this award has been living up to its credibility. To its credit, with over 480 nominations and 160 winners in the last decade, there have been no controversial award decisions as the results were subjected to thorough scrutiny.

According to the Founder of Lenders Consult International (formerly Matchmakers Consult International) and Convener of The Pitch Awards, Mr. Shina Phillips, the award was built on "Integrity, Credibility and Transparency", three key words that have stood them out.

Till date, award winners are determined by votes cast by over one hundred sports editors across the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, each voting in complete independence of others and from different cities and locations in Nigeria.

According to Philips, while his company's role in the Nigeria Pitch Awards is simply to midwife the process, which will give Nigerians a football awards of their own, it's other stakeholders who have built their careers monitoring footballers and football related-activities, that decide the winners

Meanwhile, the collation and auditing of votes are conducted by SIAO Partners, an indigenous accounting and auditing firm that mail ballots to the voters, collates and announce winners completely independent of the organisers.

In fact, at this year's award, the NFF President, while reiterating support for the Nigeria Pitch Awards, commended the organisers for the transparency and credibility displayed in the award process.

Nominees and Winners

Overall, nominees were picked in all 18 award categories, with only one winner. The award categories include Goalkeeper of the Year, Defender of the Year, Midfielder of the Year, Striker of the Year, Queen of the Pitch, King of the Pitch, Sam Okwaraji Award, Football Pitch, Football-Friendly Governor, Corporate Sponsor, alongside several honours for media representatives.

In the category of Goalkeeper of the Year, nominees were Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars); Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC) while the winner was Olorunleke; the Defender of the Year were Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC); Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK) and the winner was Aina.

Midfielder of the Year were Alhassan Yusuf (Royal Antwerp); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC), of which Iwobi clinched while Striker of the Year had Robert Mizo (Bayelsa United); Victor Osimhen (Napoli SC); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen), and Osimhen emerged winner.

The Queen of the Pitch had Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico de Madrid Femenino); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC) with Oshoala clinching it for the fourth time. King of the Pitch with Victor Osimhen (Napoli SC); Emeka Obioma (Enyimba FC); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen) went to Osimhen.

Team of the Year were Super Falcons; Enyimba FC; Remo Stars, which was clinched by Enyimba while Coach of the Year had Daniel Ogunmodede (Remo Stars); Finidi George (Enyimba FC); Randy Waldrum (Super Falcons), of which George won.

Sam Okwaraji Award had the likes of Victor Osimhen (Napoli SC); Ahmed Musa; Kunle Soname (Proprietor, Remo Stars), which Soname won and that of the State With The Best Grassroots Football Development Programme with Edo State; Delta State; Lagos State as nominees went to Lagos State.

Football Pitch of the Year with Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos; Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne; Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, went to Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, while Football-Friendly Governor of the Year with Governor Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State); Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos State); and Governor Godwin Obaseki (Edo State) as nominees went to Lagos State governor.

Best Corporate Sponsor of Football that had Bet9ja (Sport Betting); GTI (Financial Services); MTN (Telecom) as nominees was won by MTN Nigeria while the Sportsmanship Award with Hon. Kunle Soname (Proprietor, Remo Stars); Victor Osimhen (Napoli SC); Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye (Chairman, NPFL Board) as nominees went to Soname.

Football Journalist of the Year (Print) with nominees like Christian Okpara (The Guardian); Charles Diya (New Telegraph); and Johnny Edward (Punch Newspapers) went to Edward while Football Journalist of the Year (TV) with Miyen Akiri (TVC); Mozez Praiz (SuperSport); Cecilia Omorogbe (Channels TV) went to Praiz.

The Football Journalist of the Year (Radio) had Olawale Adigun (Mainland FM); Yinka Oyedele (Brila 88.9 FM); and Anthony Bekederemo (Brila 88.9 FM) as nominees and it was won by Bekederemo while Football Journalist of the Year (Online) with Samuel Ahmadu (Savid News); Tobi Adepoju (Oganla Media); and Kunle Solaja (sportsvillagesquare.com) as nominees was clinched by Adepoju.

Meanwhile, Chairman and CEO of Channels Television, John Momoh, was honoured for the Channels Kids Cup initiative. Also honoured was Ibrahim Gusua, the NFF President.

The organisers also honoured IGP Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police, with the Special Achievement in Sports Award, for his relentless commitment to the development of sports within the Nigeria Police Force and how his pursuit of sporting excellence have significantly benefited not only the Force but also the national sports arena.

He was commended for pioneering the introduction of football as an event in the finals of the 14th BIPOGA in Ibadan in February 2024. The success of these games culminated in the outstanding performance of Nigeria Police athletes at the 13th All African Games in Accra, Ghana, from March 8th to 26th, 2024, where 17 athletes from the Nigeria Police won medals for the country.

In addition to these achievements, IGP Egbetokun has set up plans to host the West African Police Games in September 2024, as part of his zeal to foster sportsmanship and unity within the Police across the West African region to enhance collaboration and camaraderie.

Although the 10th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards might have come and gone, one thing was quite clear- its credibility will keep it in the race for a long time to come.